Anna Nevmerzhytska

My name is Anna. I came to Scotland after the war started in Ukraine.

Like many other people, I was thinking I might stay for a few months and the war would end soon, but here I am, more than a year in this country. Frankly speaking, I came with little hope, but the compassion and empathy to Ukrainians from the Scottish people I saw amazed me and encouraged me to move on. I saw that human kindness can create miracles and we are not alone. It became my second home.

I have been working as Ukraine Response Coordinator with Volunteer Edinburgh promoting volunteering for the Ukrainian community with a view to help people integrate and start a life in Scotland (temporary or permanent, who knows), practise English, learn new skills. A number of people found jobs thanks to volunteering or meaningful activities to do to fill their time. Volunteering changed my life too. First, I volunteered as a translator at Volunteer Edinburgh but later it helped me to get a job there and settle down.

I am working with an amazing team who are always ready to support and help me. We have done our best to support other displaced Ukrainian people, offering, in addition to volunteering proposals, a range of activities such as psychological wellness support workshops, English conversation classes, workshops for practical info such as employment rights, employability referrals. We have run a number of tourist trips to help people with their mental health by distracting them and seeing Scotland, enjoying its scenery.

We saw hundreds of Ukrainians as our clients and I strongly believe all the support, kindness and care by the Scottish society gave them wings to move, become members of this society and contribute their best too.