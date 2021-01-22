Breaking down barriers to address ongoing inequality | Warwick Business School

Claire Lane, Head of S&R Operational Services at the National Trust and current Executive MBA participant, reflects on what we can do at both an individual level as well as at an organisational level to prioritise diversity and inclusion within the work place.

What a year 2020 has been. A year when many of us have had to suspend our normal way of life, a year when we’ve supported family, friends and colleagues through loss and difficult times as we all tried to adapt in ways few of us saw coming at the start of the year.

As we moved into 2021, I took a little time to reflect on where I’ve got to and on the things that have helped me and the things that might have held me back. I found myself reflecting on the successes and struggles of others and thinking about how some of those might parallel with mine. And I found myself wondering how I might be able to help others if they might be struggling with similar things.

If you are a job seeker or someone looking to boost their career, then WeAreTechWomen has thousands of free career-related articles. From interview tips, CV advice to training and working from home, you can find all our career advice articles here.