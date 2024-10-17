Inclusive workplaces | Bridging disability & social mobility

In recent years, the conversation around diversity and inclusion in the workplace has expanded.

More and more, companies are starting to recognise that inclusion isn’t just about race, gender or sexual orientation. Disability and social mobility are often overlooked but are essential factors in creating a truly inclusive workplace. The need for inclusive practices that consider these aspects has never been more apparent. Yet, despite progress, there’s still much work to do.

Imagine being qualified for a job, but because of your disability, you don’t have the tools or support to succeed. Or consider coming from a lower socio-economic background and realising that unwritten workplace rules put you at a disadvantage. These are realities many individuals face. And it’s not about ability or potential; it’s about barriers that prevent them from thriving in their careers. That’s why businesses need to understand the broader scope of inclusion.

Understanding visible and invisible disabilities

There is a growing recognition that disabilities can be both visible and invisible. Conditions like ADHD, dyslexia, or chronic illnesses are often misunderstood in the workplace. People may find themselves judged unfairly, not for their work but for how they work. For example, an employee with dyslexia might excel in strategic thinking but struggle with reading lengthy reports. Another with a physical disability might face challenges due to a lack of accessible workspaces. In many cases, these individuals don’t need sympathy—they need equitable opportunities and reasonable adjustments.

How social mobility impacts career growth

Social mobility also plays a significant role. Employees from working-class or underprivileged backgrounds often face different challenges. It could be the lack of connections or knowledge about certain unspoken rules in professional settings. Access to higher education and networking opportunities can feel out of reach for many. This inequality doesn’t reflect a lack of talent or ambition but rather structural barriers that make it harder to move up the career ladder.

What does an inclusive workplace look like?

It’s a place where everyone, regardless of background or disability, has equal access to opportunities. It’s not just about hiring diverse talent, it’s about supporting them, too. For disabled employees, that might mean providing accessible tools, workspaces and flexible working hours. For those from disadvantaged backgrounds, it could involve mentoring, fair pay and creating a culture that values different perspectives.

Moving forward towards true inclusion

The great news is that many organisations are stepping up. They are looking at inclusion in a more holistic way. From accessible hiring practices to offering flexible working conditions, businesses are beginning to see that diversity is a strength. A diverse workforce brings different ideas, skills, and problem-solving approaches. By opening the doors wider and removing barriers, companies aren’t just ticking a box, they’re investing in their own success.

However, this change doesn’t happen overnight. It requires commitment from leadership and a willingness to learn. It also means asking tough questions: Are we truly inclusive? Do we understand the needs of all our employees? What can we do better? The answers won’t always be easy, but they’re necessary if we want to create a fairer, more inclusive world of work.

Takeaway

Building a truly inclusive workplace requires more than just policy changes. It’s about understanding the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. By removing barriers and providing the right support, companies can create environments where all employees can thrive. It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s good business.