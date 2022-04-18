FEAR: Why it may be stopping you from achieving your professional goals

Fear is one of those things that is not always easy to pinpoint, maybe because not every woman would be honest enough to admit that they are fearful of doing something, fearful of progressing or moving forward with their personal or professional lives.

And that also it’s fear that is stopping them from doing the very thing that they really want to do or know that they need to do.

Fear is an unpleasant emotion that can literally stop you in your tracks and stop your progress; just like a massive invisible wall, hard to climb over, get around or crawl underneath. But… one that can be smashed through…

When we experience fear, we may begin to self-sabotage, we tell ourselves, that thing that we’d like to do won’t be a success anyway and tell ourselves every reason under the sun why it won’t work. Just so that we don’t have to face that fear. Because when we admit that we are scared or fearful it means admitting a weakness. But is that such a bad thing?

I recently highlighted with my email subscribers that acknowledging that something is not where you want it to be in your life, can sometimes be one of the hardest things to do but also one of the most liberating and beneficial things that you can do for yourself. And that there is no shame in admitting that things are not where you want them to be, no shame at all, but it’s the acknowledgment and positive act there on that is the most important thing.

“Don’t let fear or the unknown paralyse you, instead let it CATAPULT you to SUCCESS” Judith Sabah

Susan Jeffers in her award selling book ‘Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway’ talks about looking at fear as a companion that accompanies us on our exciting adventures.

And indeed it is, fear is good, managed fear is good, we just have to make sure that it doesn’t consume us and stops us from doing the things that we want to achieve.

As a breakthrough coach and mentor, when women approach me there may be some type of fear that they are experiencing, a challenge or obstacle that is stopping them from being their best self and unleashing their potential.

Professionally what are you fearful of?

Progression?

Your career taking off?

Stepping out of your comfort zone?

Changing teams/roles/sectors?

Speaking up in meetings?

Delivering a presentation?

That interview that could land you that dream job?

That course?

And the list goes on…

Did you notice a pattern in the above? If you learned to embrace fear, what you stand to gain is far greater. Well how about that?

So let’s reframe fear…let’s admit we’re fearful if we are, let’s look it in the eye.

And as the great saying goes…. “Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway”…and find out what could be?

About the author

Judith Sabah helps women to step into their purpose and find their light within, by nurturing their self-esteem, confidence and mindset in order to unleash their potential and become their most successful self. Judith is a motivational speaker, Practitioner in Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), writer, masterclass and workshop creator, who passionately encourages individual greatness.

Judith has known and worked with women of all ethnicities and backgrounds who struggle to see the greatness in themselves, who are scared to believe in their dreams, or simply don’t know how to take the steps needed to achieve their goals. Through her work, she helps women to think clearly and calmly about how to move forwards with confidence.

A bold and charismatic speaker, Judith has also been successful in designing and delivering masterclasses, talks and workshops for organisations and membership groups.

“I believe that every woman has the potential to become her most successful self, not only in her personal life but chosen career too.”

You can follow Judith on LinkedIn or check out her website for more information.