Forever Flex: Making Flexible Working Work Beyond a Crisis

This report from shows how 1,420 employers used flexible working through Covid-19, and how to make flex work for decades to come.

Since 2015, Flex Appeal, founded by Heart FM presenter, Anna Whitehouse, has campaigned for employers to offer flexible working to all staff. It might be compressed hours, homeworking, flexitime, smarter shift patterns or any other variation, but hundreds of studies have shown flex improves access to work, reduces stress and improves our physical and mental health. And it’s good for employers, because it raises productivity, improves loyalty and can cut costs. It has been shown to work in factories, hospitals, shops and offices.

In 2019, social change agency Claremont agreed to look at how different employers use flex and Sir Robert McAlpine agreed to sponsor their research (we don’t take any payment). Then a pandemic struck and millions of people were forced to work from home.

How did organisations cope? What worked and what didn’t? And how can flex be used for decades to come, for the benefit of all?