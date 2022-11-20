Gender pay gap reporting: what do businesses need to know?

The Government’s latest pay gap report has revealed that in 2021, women earned 90p for every £1 earned by a man.

Reports in 2022 found that in industries including finance and construction the median gap has widened, with women earning 88p and 76p respectively compared to male counterparts.

More recent estimates suggest women earn on average 16% less than their male counterparts globally, although this percentage is far greater in many sectors.

Following these reports, there is increasing pressure for employers not just to report the numbers but instead understand the reason for the gap, the importance of reporting and be transparent about how they intend to tackle this. Paul Kelly, head of Employment law at Blacks Solicitors shares his advice on what businesses need to know about the gender pay gap.

What is the gender pay gap?

The gender pay gap is the difference between average male and female pay within individual organisations and across the UK as a whole. This is normally expressed as a percentage.

The Gender Pay Gap reporting rules were introduced by the Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017, and from 6 April 2017, companies with 250 or more employees have been legally required to display the gaps in earnings between men and women in a bid to reduce the 17.9% average difference that existed.

The only organisations that are exempt from publishing this data are organisations with 249 employees or less.

To calculate its gender pay gap, companies must work out the difference between the average pay of all male employees and the average pay of all female employees, and then divide that number by the average pay of all male employees. This information must be based on payroll data from a sector specific ‘snapshot date’ each year.