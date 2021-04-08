0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
08/04/2021
,

How leaders should communicate in a crisis | Warwick Business School

Home > Career Development > Professional development > How leaders should communicate in a crisis | Warwick Business School

Warwick Business School Core Insights 1

‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me’ is an old adage that many will recall from their childhood.

It is commonly offered as comfort to the targets of verbal abuse. It is also patently untrue.

Together with Kevin Morrell, of Durham University, Crispian Fuller, of Cardiff University, and Ben Bradford, of UCL, Loizos Heracleous analysed the state’s response to a crisis – the breakdown of law and order during the 2011 Tottenham riots in the UK.

The research shows how leaders can use language to shape perception of events and expectations about consequences. Used wisely, with appropriate safeguards, the messaging technique involved provides a powerful means for leaders to influence opinion and action.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

If you are a job seeker or someone looking to boost their career, then WeAreTheCity has thousands of free career-related articles. From interview tips, CV advice to training and working from home, you can find all our career advice articles here.

Related Posts

desk with laptop, promoted, promotion featured
18/03/2021

How to use language effectively to stay the top of your game, relevant and authentic when working from home

,
Marina Antoniou
23/02/2021

Women need to manage career to overcome barriers | Warwick Business School

,
Joan MacNaughton
18/02/2021

Joan MacNaughton on dealing with male prejudice | Warwick Business School

,
Warwick Business School Core Insights
09/02/2021

The authentic founder – how to stay true to your values | Warwick Business School

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X