How to make your colleagues love you (without being annoying)

We all spend upwards of eight hours a day with our colleagues, so we’d say it’s rather important that you get along with them.

A harmonious relationship with those you work with will make the office a better place and will help ease stress in difficult times. Claire Crompton, co-founder and director of digital marketing agency, The Audit Lab, shares her tried and tested ways of making your colleagues love you. Just without being annoying.

Smile

Let’s start simple. We understand that there are things that might be weighing on your shoulders when you first walk through the door, but nobody wants to be known for having RBF in the office. Try and leave your home stresses behind when work starts – unless it’s something major, then this isn’t always achievable – and smile. Of course, fake it ‘til you make it only goes so far, but at the very least you need to be seen as pleasant and friendly in the office. Smile more and you’ll not only feel your mood lift automatically, but it’ll also give off the best impression to your fellow colleagues.

Say hello

Again, so simple! Slumping into the office with your head down, mumbling greetings and not making eye contact with anyone is only going to give off an impression of negativity. Instead, spread a little cheer and get the working day off to a good start by making eye contact with people as you pass them and giving them a friendly “hello!” and even “how are you?” It really can make a world of difference.

Show gratitude

A simple ‘thank you’ can go a really long way. If you’ve collaborated with a colleague on a project or they’ve come to the rescue with your workload, give them a genuine thank you. And while you’re at it, give them a compliment or two about their skills that have helped you so much.

Pay it forward

It’s one thing to show gratitude, but it’s another to make sure a colleague’s efforts and talents are recognised by other people. Give credit where credit is due and all that. One of the best ways to do this is by praising them publicly, such as in a team round-up or meeting. If you don’t think they’d like that – some people don’t appreciate unwanted attention – maybe have a positive word with their direct manager. While this way doesn’t let the colleague know you’ve praised them, it’s still a form of sincere recognition that could reap benefits down the line.

Be yourself

It may sound cliché but it’s true. Don’t try to be someone you’re not in the office – especially when it comes to starting a new job. Not only is being fake incredibly obvious, but chances are your “fake” personality will be overridden by your real one anyway, and people won’t be able to tell which ‘you’ they’re dealing with. We’re sure you’re lovely, so don’t be afraid to let your true personality shine through.

Learn everyone’s brew orders

Not necessarily realistic if you’re part of a huge business – in that case just learn your immediate team’s – but if you’re in a small SME or start-up, make the effort to memorise how people take their brew.

It might seem simple – and it is! – but it’s also incredibly important. Let’s face it, teas and coffees are how people make it through the day, and it’s also a time for a quick catch-up with one another while the kettle boils. And it’ll put a little smile on someone’s face knowing you’ve remembered how many sugars they take in their tea. It might be just what they needed at that moment.

About the author

Claire Crompton is the Co Founder and Director of digital marketing agency, The Audit Lab. Claire has a passion for communication, a strong commercial focus and appetite to deliver consistent results for all clients.

