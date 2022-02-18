How to recognise bullying behaviour at work & have the confidence to speak up

How to challenge the bully

Firstly, recognise if the bully is looking for an audience. If they are putting you down in front of others and looking for your colleagues to join in, push back and ask them not to say these things or address their tone if it’s bothering you.

If you have a list of niggles you are unhappy about, it’s completely appropriate to ask to speak to the person in private for a few minutes.

I suggest an approach which uses both of these tactics, using one still works but they are not mutually exclusive, they serve different functions. With the first approach, you’re firmly pushing back on the bully. With the second approach in private, you’re clearly asking for something to stop. You’re trying to end it because it’s making you miserable so the more ways you can tackle the problem, the better. And it’s more likely to be resolved quickly.

What to say

Be clear that you are asking for a certain behaviour to stop. That’s the most important message to convey and also explain why you don’t like it.

Who do bullies target?

Bullying is very opportunistic, perhaps the bully is threatened by you and may be using it to get ahead, or they feel they can get away with certain behaviours. Bullies may have been bullied themselves and feel the only way they can assert control over their life is to bully others.

It’s helpful to reframe the situation and think about where we can reassert control over it to help us feel empowered. It’s not very helpful to wonder why someone is targeting you and conclude you can’t do anything about it.

What are the effects of workplace bullying?

It can be horrible to endure because it can dramatically reduce a person’s quality of life very quickly. Bullying increases anxiety and simple tasks which used to feel easy, suddenly become harder. Bullying means we probably won’t want to go to work and we’ll start to dread it. If we feel there’s something wrong with us because we’re being bullied and we internalise those feelings, we can start to have trouble eating or sleeping.

Five tips to confidently address workplace bullying

1) Realise you’re entitled to feel safe in your place of work. Feeling safe, happy and productive is beneficial for everyone and feeling safe is the minimum of what we should expect while at work.

2) Define what the problem is and be clear. Bullying can suddenly sneak up on us so think about how long it has been happening and ask yourself exactly what it is you want to stop. It’s really important to communicate this. The clearer you are, the better.

3) Don’t just call out the bully, tell them what you specifically want. Ask for whatever is bothering you to stop but also tell the bully what you want to happen instead. For example, maybe you’d like them to be more polite to you or to include you in work events.

4) Address bullying when it happens. If you address the situation as it happens, you remove the chance for the bully to say they can’t remember anything about the situation and it’ll be easier for them in future to catch themselves before the same pattern of behaviour re-emerges.

5) What effect have your actions had? Once you’ve spoken up, you’ll need to assess the impact. If things have changed, then great but if not, it’s time to speak to a line manager or a mentor who can help put an end to the situation for good.

About the author

