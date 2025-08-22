How to write a CV that feels like you

A CV is often the first thing an employer sees, so it needs to say who you are in a clear and honest way.

It is not about cramming in every job you have ever done, but showing your skills and experience in a way that makes sense. Writing a CV can feel daunting at first, but it becomes easier when you think of it as your personal story told on paper.

Keeping it clear

One of the most important things about a CV is clarity. Employers want to be able to scan through quickly and understand your background. This means keeping the language simple and avoiding long sentences. A CV is not about showing off with fancy words, it is about making your experience easy to follow.

Structure matters

Most CVs follow a simple structure. You start with your contact details so it is easy to get in touch with you. After that, many people add a short profile that sums up who they are and what they are looking for. Then comes work experience, usually starting with the most recent role. Education follows, along with any training or qualifications. Some people add sections for skills or achievements if they help show what makes them stand out.

Tailoring your CV

Employers can tell when a CV has been sent to many places without thought. A CV works best when it has been shaped for the job in question. This does not mean rewriting everything each time, but highlighting the experience that matters most. If a role asks for teamwork, bring out examples of that. If it is about leadership, then focus on where you have led projects or people.

Showing personality

Although a CV is a formal document, it does not need to be lifeless. Your choice of words and the way you describe your experience can give a sense of who you are. Avoid exaggeration but do not be afraid to highlight what you are proud of. Employers often look for character as much as skills, so it is worth letting a little of yourself come through.

Keeping it up to date

A CV is never really finished. It is something that grows with you as you gain more experience. Setting time aside to update it every few months makes sure you are always ready when the right opportunity comes along. Leaving it for years often means forgetting details that could make a real difference.

Takeaway

Writing a CV is not about ticking boxes, it is about presenting your journey in a way that feels true to you and useful to the employer. With clear structure, simple language, a style/format you like and a touch of personality, your CV can open doors and make sure you stand out for the right reasons.