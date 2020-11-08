How will you remember this Remembrance Day?

November is here and while it might be different this year due to the COVID-19, poppies are once again becoming a regular site on our streets. Find out how you can still get involved below.

But why do we commemorate Remembrance Day?

Remembrance Day or Armistice Day has been commemorated since 1919 as an opportunity to think of those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War, a conflict described as the war to end all wars.

The day itself traditionally takes place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and marks when the guns fell silent in accordance with the armistice signed by Germany and the Entente – although the war did not officially end until the signing of the Treaty of Versailles a year later.

A two-minutes silence is traditionally observed and has been since King George V first urged the public in 1919. He said the silence would allow the “thoughts of everyone to be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead”.

The poppy has become a symbol of the day due largely to the poem, ‘In Flanders Fields’, by Canadian soldier, John McCrae. These flowers began to bloom in Flanders even after all the destruction and the vibrant red plant became a symbol of hope.

How can you get involved in Remembrance Day?

This year, the Royal British Legion theme for Remembrance Day is ‘Every Poppy Counts’. While we might not be able to come together and remember, the Royal British Legion has come up with a number of ways to support the campaign remotely.

From donating for poppies through the post for your neighbours and local community, displaying a poppy in your window, donating online or undertaking a virtual Poppy run, there are many ways to support the Poppy Appeal from home in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

How does wearing a poppy help?

Wearing a poppy is not just a symbol of remembrance. By wearing a poppy, you are contributing a donation to the Poppy Appeal, which raises money for those currently serving in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families and dependants.

To find out more about Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal, visiting the Royal British Legion here.

