Inspirational female bosses share advice for entrepreneurs this International Women’s Day

Stephanie Hague-Evans – Fizzbox – Online events marketplace in Brighton

One tip you would give to a young buzzing entrepreneur

“Try to focus on one key deliverable at a time. It can seem impossible when faced with an endless list of things to do, and milestones to reach, but it really is the only way to move forward with purpose, and successfully navigate the inevitable feelings of overwhelm. Of course you’ll always be juggling a hundred tasks at any one moment, but always have one clear strategic goal in sight – work towards it, hit it, then celebrate, pause, breathe, and move on to the next. If your focus needs to shift, that’s a natural and necessary part of being agile – but shift your focus wholeheartedly to achieve the new or revised isolated goal.”

“I know it’s cheating to sneak a second tip in but…also…embrace meditation! You don’t have to know how to do it well to find comfort from it. The power of simply stopping for a few minutes amongst the chaos, grounding yourself in the moment, and tuning into your one true constant – your breath – is immeasurable.”

One thing you would have done differently

“If my younger self, in previous jobs, knew what I know now, I would have spoken out without fear when I witnessed injustices around me, or felt sidelined because of my gender. I once heard the phrase ‘lead loudly’ on a webinar and it stayed with me. Softly, quietly, carefully is often appropriate, but on the big issues, on the themes of humanity, and fairness and justice – lead loudly, from the heart, with integrity, and never compromise on the personal values that you hold most dear.”