Inspirational Quotes: Vivienne Westwood | Fashion Designer, Business Woman and OBE award winner

Vivienne Westwood, born 1941, is a British Fashion Designer and Business woman most famous for bringing modern punk designers into the mainstream.

Vivienne Westwood comes from humble beginnings in Derbyshire where her Father worked as a Cobbler and her Mother worked at a local cotton mill, to help make ends meet. Westwood later became a teacher while making jewelry on the side.

Westwood rose to fame in the 1970s when her then husband, Mclaren, opened up a boutique in London which he filled with Westwood’s designs. When Mclaren became the manager of the Sex Pistoles, Westwood’s designs dressed then and gave them a distinct identity.

Since then, Westwood has been considered one of the most unconventional and outspoken fashion designers in the world, with her designs helping to shape the punk rock movement. With her innovative sense of style which demonstrates her fearlessness about her work and her brand.

Westwood’s influence in the fashion industry is hard to deny. She has been named British designer of the year, twice and was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 1992.

Below you will find a selection of quotes from Vienne Westwood herself.

“It is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity.”

“I don’t have space to enter into the examples or the history of this, so I’m left with having to make the bold statement that culture is extinct.”

“You’ve got to invest in the world, you’ve got to read, you’ve got to go to art galleries, you’ve got to find out the names of plants. You’ve got to start to love the world and know about the whole genius of the human race. We’re amazing people.”

“I think feminists are unaware of the tremendous extent of the role of women in history.”

“But, having a perfume and license, in general, is a financial necessity. A designer must, to reap back the money spent on prototypes and all that sort of thing.”

“Feminists wish women to seem like men. They’re not men.”

“I’m not terribly interested in beauty. What touches me is someone who understands herself.”