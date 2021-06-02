Inspirational Woman: Becca Powers | Coach, Speaker & Author

With a huge vivacious energy, a strong yet warm confident manner and a multiple six-figure salary from her uber successful sales career with Fortune 500 giants, Becca Powers from Florida, U.S.A. isn’t your average working Mother.

Tipped to join the best-sellers in female leadership lists with her first book, Harness Your Inner CEO, published Autumn 2021, she shares everything she’s learnt about having it all at work and at home.

Becca is known for being a Fortune 500 Sales Executive by day and coaching women on how to have it all by night. She’s also a Kundalini Yoga Teacher, Mother of a blended family of four kids and now Author of Harness Your Inner CEO. Through juggling it all and believing she can have it all – Becca boasts a multiple six-figure income as the breadwinner in her house.

From being a child of alcoholic working-class parents, to being a three-time college drop-out, to finding herself divorced and a single parent of two children by the age of 28, Becca Power’s own journey has not been without its set-backs and struggles. It was in 2014 when she took an unhappy job, followed by her Father passing away some months later that she assessed her priorities and gave herself permission to have it all.

Becca believes every woman has a CEO within them. Be it a CEO for your home life or your work life. This is why Becca has seen 2021 as her calling for releasing her first book to help women all over the world see that they can now step forwards, not backwards. Becca has first-hand proof that every time it seems her life is taking a backstep, she gets to see the opportunity to step further forwards.

At the age of 42, Becca has already brought in over half a million dollars for her family’s annual income and that’s all whilst juggling her career in the tech industry, coaching practise, Kundalini yoga studio, being a wife, mum, and a dog mum too. That’s all to say – she walks her talk and knows exactly what is needed to have it all without sacrificing it all.

Becca’s life motto is this: “Never lower your net worth for anything or you’re sacrificing your self worth!”

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, I entered sales at 18 years old and quickly found out that earning commission was something I enjoyed. When I started at an electronics store with salary plus commission in the late 90s and first year as an adult at 40k! Which is why I’ve dropped out of college three times as it just didn’t make sense to me. In my late 20s I realised I was in the right career and invested in my sales and leadership skills. By 27 I was in a Fortune 500 role and earning nearly 6 figures. In 2008 I decided to take my sales career seriously and I moved into tech!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I think that life is filled with ups and downs. Mine include feeling held back by unequal opportunities, being laid off twice, having to overcome the bumps and bruises of life including losing both parents whilst continuing to be the breadwinner in the house with four children to support.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Being able to be in my fullest expression. I’m at the top of my career in executive level sales with Fortune 500 companies and the top tech companies in the world, earning 6 figures and more bandwidth to do more of the things I love including writing a book, coaching women and taking vacations still – only helps you to maintain your self confidence and self worth. Because my boundaries are clear you have more space to focus on the things you truly care about alongside your commitments.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Believing it is possible! I have an inner rebellious nature. Who says I can’t have the number 1 best-seller and making a millions dollars in tech sales!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Obviously I have been mentoring various women for over 10 years and I have always had several mentees. It’s actually one of my big things. I feel elp elevate yourself. very person should have several mentees for people to bring their best gifts forwards. One of my mentors is on the leadership team at Dell – we have monthly calls and she really helps me grow my career in tech when there’s still not enough women in leadership roles. I find people who are 2 or 3 people ahead in where your natural strengths lie to he

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Women speaking up and feeling courageous enough to ask for what they need. Starting to find companies who are willing to embrace women equality. The more companies do this, the more we get to level the playing field. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and need!

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and need in regards to my career. As a woman I don’t feel that I had a voice in the earlier parts of my career – I grin and bared things because I thought I had to. It definitely took a toll on my self worth. Don’t live the opinion of others – become the opinion of yourself!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Getting my work out into the world. Helping women to create happiness and success without having to sacrifice anything – so, getting my book to become a bestseller and also to rock my latest role as a sales exec to financially benefit my family even more. LINK – website to join waitlist: https://www.beccapowers.com/waitlistharnessyourinnerceo

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.