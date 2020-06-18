CC Clarke is one of the UK’s leading online disruptors – changing the way people receive, perceive and engage with online content.

CC is one of the worlds most in demand fashion and beauty gurus within the digital arena. Her stats show that not only is she hugely in-demand but her on-going rise is epically escalating to jaw dropping heights.

Her organically grown fan base surpasses several million worldwide and is the direct result of her relevant, forward thinking and revolutionary content. This summer has already seen CC spearhead campaigns for international brand giants such as MAC, L’Oreal and Maybelline and this month has seen the release of her hotly awaited debut single ‘A Little More’ being released.

CC’s real passion has always been singing and she has been songwriting and honing her craft for over a decade. She has previously been focused on writing for other artists securing her top five hits globally, placing her on the map of one of the hottest artists and writers to emerge from the UK music scene.

Just over a year ago CC was signed by music industry leaders Tileyard Music who are known for breaking international talent such as Sigala and Ella Eyre as well as their very well respected writing, producing and publishing roster.

CC has spent the last 12 months working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Kyle Kelso (Kygo), Paul Whalley (Wretch 32) and Jon Kelly (Kate Bush). Get ready to hear a lot more from this digital darling backed by an army of fans and championed by some of the most influential players in the music and entertainment industry.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role?

I have always been a performer and in the entertainment industry whether that has been drama school, west end theatre shows, presenting or song writing and my creative skills and hobbies led me to this point where I am now working with brands creatively as an Artist and online influencer. I’m such a people person and seeing my work inspire others has always been my main goal.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I never sat down and planned anything really I have just constantly thrown myself into opportunities that have come my way because of putting myself out there and striving to do what I love. I have always managed to be one step ahead with trends in makeup, fashion and social media and have always strived to monetise my hobbies in one way or another.

When did you realise you could be on to something with your blog?

As soon as people were messaging me asking to buy from me or brands would ask to sponsor me I knew I had something exciting. This was about five months into my Instagram journey I would say.

There was a real pinnacle moment when I bought ten lip plumper wholesale to sell to a few followers and over night sales had reached thousands as I didn’t cap the stock on my website! At this moment I knew everything was about to change.

As an influencer, do you think the way traditional ‘career path’ is changing?

I do think it is changing. Being an influencer is the new and best way of marketing products nowadays. This is now becoming integral to any career involved in sales and brand awareness. Think about it; some of our videos on Instagram have a further reach than an actual TV AD so the influencer world isn’t going to fade away anytime soon.

Have you faced any particular challenges along the way and if so, how did you deal with them?

My main challenge is consistency as posting everyday is hard work however it is so rewarding! And another challenge that a lot of us face is switching up our content.

Styles change and so do we – for instance I was known mostly for makeup but I then wanted to show people I am a singer songwriter behind the scenes and I had to work extra hard at tieing all of my artistic facets together to make sense and be palatable.

I feel now people know me for me as I didn’t stop integrating my content with what I love in fashion, music, makeup and travel. My persistence paid off!

What’s the best part about your job?

100 per cent getting to travel, meet new people and inspire my followers.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I think mentoring is a fantastic idea and I have mentored a few people without directly realising it and vice versa! Each team and job i work on i gleam so many gems from their work ethic and strategies – I am constantly learning. I would say mentoring should certainly be something that is more available for women who are seeking more knowledge and support. And lets ace it we all need that!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Releasing my debut single ‘A Little More’ That was my life long dream to release a single and now the ball is rolling I’m excited for what is next!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge is taking my music to the next level! Tours, another single and an album in the pipeline!

You can listen to CC’s debut single ‘A Little More’ here and follow her on Instagram: @CCClarkeBeauty

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.