Inspirational Woman: Clementine Macmillan-Scott | Founder and Editor In Chief, SCOOP Magazine

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a mother of three living on a small farm in East Sussex. Five years ago, I founded SCOOP, a bi-monthly literary magazine for kids.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Never! I imagined many different things and that’s exactly what has happened but the thing that has linked most of my choices is books: mainly producing literary festivals and working in publishing. However, when I grow up, I want to be a farmer.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Many, all to do with my desire to jump into things and realising (a little late) I need to learn a lot very fast.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Not giving up.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I am not sure I have ‘achieved success’, not quite, but if there is a reason SCOOP is where it is, it’s because of the amazing team I work with and because of not giving up!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have not mentored anyone, but I have a couple of very important mentors myself. One of them doesn’t even know she is one as her advice is never directed, it’s just part of who she is.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

For paternity leave and maternity leave to be interchangeable depending on what the couple wants or needs. In order to change we need to break down the taboo that men can’t take a long term (maternity length) paternity leave.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Pay no heed to the naysayers. Especially the ones in your own head.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

This is a really important year for the business to achieve its goals. That’s what I am focused on now and in the future I am excited for new directions.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.