Inspirational Woman: Dr Marion Gluck | Founder, The Marion Gluck Clinic

I’m Dr Marion Gluck, founder of The Marion Gluck Clinic. I trained as a medical doctor in Hamburg more than 30 years ago and I have worked all over the world as a women’s health specialist, pioneering treatment of hormonal imbalances using natural, bio-identical hormones.

While working in Australia 20 years ago, I became aware of the increasing need for hormonal balancing using bio-identical hormone therapy and I came to believe that every person should have both knowledge of, and access to, the benefits of this therapy.

I then founded the first UK clinic dedicated to this approach as a cutting-edge service that delivers personalised care based on proven science to thousands of patients.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No I never did but I was always interested in holistic medicine and wanted to use the best of all worlds, be it nutritional, or Chinese, or homeopathic or conventional medicine. My interest of course led me to other paths and away from a traditional medical career. I travelled a lot and worked in many countries and was privileged to learn from other cultures. It was these experiences that became the foundation of my medical career and fortunately also my success.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

All the time because I did things differently. Medical doctors are very conservative, and I did not fit into their world view. I had to face a lot of criticisms and questioning along the way. It took many years till I finally gained acceptance and my treatments with bio-identical hormones have now become main stream.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Empowering women. I wanted them to challenge their doctors. Women have a right to understand what is happening to them and what options they have to deal with their problems. All too often doctors demanded that the patient comply without any questions. Women are intuitive and I encouraged them to use their intuition and demand their rights. Individualised hormone balancing therapy for women is a result of this empowerment and my main achievement.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I like people and I respect them. I listen to my patients and also ask many questions. It is the relationship I formed with the patient that helped achieve my success. My success was founded on word of mouth and this was always the result of my relationship with the patient.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I love mentoring, I love teaching and I love encouraging people to achieve their best. I have mentored doctors and patients. I was the first doctor in the UK to offer individualised bio-identical hormone therapy. All the doctors who joined me in the clinic were trained by me and they have gone on to have their own successful reputation and clinics offering the same therapies.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Women need to be more outspoken and question the status quo. Change has taken much too long if we remain silent.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

To be more mindful and to be aware that what you say and how you behave has consequences, good and bad.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My biggest challenge is to remain optimistic for the future and for the next generation. I would like the global community to respect human rights, nature and the environment. It’s a big task but I am hopeful that we are going in the right direction albeit too slowly and without the urgency it deserves.

