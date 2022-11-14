Inspirational Woman: Estelle Keeber | Founder, Immortal Monkey

Estelle Keeber is the Founder of Immortal Monkey and one of the UKs leading Instagram Experts.

Featured on ITV news, Daily Telegraph and Forbes, Estelle has built a global following and turned over more than a million pounds in the first 2 years of her previous company launching. Her fun personality and passion for teaching Instagram is evident from the moment she steps in the room whether that be in person or virtually. Her interactive style makes her stand out in the niche along with her easy to relate to personal stories.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My name is Estelle Keeber, Im founder of Immortal Monkey and one of the UKs leading Instagram Experts. Back in 2014 my relationship broke down and I became a single parent, at the lowest points relying on foodbanks. In 2015 after much deliberation, I decided I needed a job that worked around being a single parent and decided to start my first business as a wedding photographer. Realising that many other women struggling with trying to have it all I started a FB community that grew to over 50,000 members, became the fastest growing network for women in the world and turned over more than 1.2 million pounds in less than 2 years. When the pandemic hit I realised that not only women needed support when it came to growing a business online and Immortal Monkey was born.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

The only plan I have ever had was to change the world and make it a better place, cringy as that my sound. As a little girl I remember saying this many times and people chuckling. However, I went on to achieve my mission and continue to do so. I started thinking more strategically about my career back in 2020 when the World was dropped into chaos, and I think most business owners really started to think outside the box in order to achieve what they set out to achieve.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Trust is a huge challenge for me. Having built a team of over 150, I learnt a lot about working with other people and team dynamics. One of the most important things that I would share with others going into business is to make sure that the team your build has the same mission and values. Finding out the hard way that they dont is never a good feeling. Trust your gut and always go with your instinct.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Releasing my 21st book The Insta Queens Guide to Content That Converts which went to #1 on Amazons best sellers list! You would think that the shine would wear off by this point but this book was something that I had worked on for a long time. Its something that I know will help thousands of business owners, is affordable and is also updated online so never goes out of date. It means that no matter where you are at in your business journey, you can still invest in yourself and your business and see results using Instagram marketing.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Success is such a huge word and one that means something very different to each person.

To me, to be doing what I love 7 years after I started is a success. Being happy and healthy is success. Having time to spend with my boys, that’s success.

So how do I believe I achieved this? Hard work. Dedication. Tenacity. Being the girl that wont go away. Most importantly, I never gave up!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I first became a mentor back in 2016 for a student at a local college. Seeing how sharing my experience and knowledge helped her to achieve her goals inspired me to work with other people too. Over the last 5 years I have had the pleasure of mentoring hundreds of business owners and have also had some great mentors of my own.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I would love to see more flexible working for both men and women. Nowadays it isn’t just a womans job to stay home and raise a family, men are stepping up and taking more equal responsibilities when it comes to running a household and I think contracts need to reflect this. Flexible working is not only beneficial for the individual but also for the productivity and company culture of the brand.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Keep going but remember to take care of yourself. As a woman in business I feel we put a lot of expectations on ourselves to be everything to everyone and at some point we have to make sure that we are being the best we can for ourselves to enable to be the best version of ourselves.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Over the next 2 years Im hoping to speak to more than 20,000 business owners and support them to raise their brand visibility using Instagram. We have another book in the pipeline and some very exciting in person events so watch this space!

Estelle will be joining us as a Social Media Expert at our Level Up Summit on 06 December. Find out more here.