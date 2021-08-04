Inspirational Woman: Jenny Allan | Founder & CEO, Jenny Allan Design

Follow Jenny Allan, founder of Jenny Allan Design on Instagram at @jennyallandesign

I am the founder and CEO of the international, award-winning interior design studio – Jenny Allan Design.

We are based in Chelsea and we specialise in creating high end interior and architectural designs for some of the world’s most luxurious properties and private jets. Having a background in property development was a great grounding for the work that we do, as I know how to create beautiful, liveable and practical homes for my clients but at the same time I understand how to add value to a property.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I have always been ambitious and it was always a dream to have my own studio. Each year I set new goals and I keep focussed on those goals on a daily basis. The further along the path I get the more I feel I can expand the business and reach for more. The sky’s the limit.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

With any business there will always be challenges. Interior design involves so many moving parts and different people in order to deliver the project. From suppliers to contractors everyone plays an integral role in the end result, for this reason we are very selective with all the people that we work with and if there ever is an issue it is resolved quickly with a positive solution based attitude.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Winning at the Design et Al International Design Awards was a fantastic achievement. When I first started in the industry it was one of my goals to win there and to achieve that as the youngest ever winner at 29 was so exciting a real career highlight. Also being named in the World Leading Design Names for two years in a row was another achievement that I am very proud of.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Two things in particular, relentless determination and incredibly high levels of attention to detail.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I think mentoring is incredibly beneficial and something that I would have loved to have benefited from particularly when I was starting out. I am currently helping someone who is starting their own business and it is very rewarding to see them grow and progress.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

The construction industry is very male-dominated so having more women in roles such as quantity surveyors, contractors and project managers would be a great step to balancing that out.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Be patient, hard work and dedication will always prevail.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

We are currently expanding the business so we are recruiting. It is a very exciting time at Jenny Allan Design as we are taking on new types of projects with more in the pipeline and I’m really enjoying growing the business.

