Inspirational Woman: Kaitlyn Boxall | British Film Director, Storyline Writer & Producer

Kaitlyn Lorraine Boxall is a British Film Director, Storyline Writer and Producer, who originally started life in a Women’s Refuge after her Mother was beaten throughout her pregnancy with Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn typically produces films based on societal issues within the world, which are inspired by true events from her life.

Kaitlyn is best known for her short films, “Someone Like You“, “Behind Closed Doors“, and now is currently producing a sequel, “Behind Closed Doors 2“ in partnership with 1091 pictures, to help victims of domestic abuse across the world.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am an Independent Film Director and Producer. I have been an only child with just my mother for 21 years now. My Mum was in the Entertainment business as a country singer. I myself, have always preferred to be behind the camera. However, my mother grew up in front of them as a child model. That being said, I feel this is why I felt drawn to this side of the industry. I simply started off filming short films with childhood friends while we were growing up, and then for me, it simply turned into a passion for filmmaking. I then decided to take on a University Degree in Digital Television Production at Ravensbourne University, London by the O2 Arena.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I have never really had a plan in life. Simply because, I don’t believe it does much good. I know so many people who set out a plan for who they wanted to be, when they wanted to become it and how they were going to do it…but all their lives took a completely different turn. Some ended up doing completely different things, jobs they never even considered. Some ended up having kids…and some lost their lives.

The truth in life; is that you cannot possibly plan your future, because you just don’t know what is around the corner. Things happen, and your life takes a different turn depending on the events that occur. A lot in life, you cannot control no matter how much you try, and that is why I have never tried to plan my career. I have however, set out goals for myself, based on targets I wanted to reach, and there is nothing wrong with setting a goal for yourself. Although, setting out a plan has seemed unrealistic to me, as your life will always take a different turn and you will reach goals in ways you did not expect, and nothing will happen when you expect it to. Life in unpredictable.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I have faced many challenges, but I have never once let that stop me. Challenges make you fight, and if you want something bad enough, you will fight for it. This is exactly what I have grown up doing, and becoming stubborn based on my passion for what I do.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My biggest achievement so far, has been being able to collaborate with wonderful charities such as; Women’s Aid, Samaritans and Refuge. Being able to turn my true story into a film that can inspire other people across the world, and even save lives.

To also, begin a journey with 1091 pictures, as my first partnership with a distribution company is absolutely amazing. This alone, has shown me that my hard work has been well worth it and I have been able to express my vision in ways that are so personal to my Mother and my background.