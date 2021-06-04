Inspirational Woman: Kaitlyn Boxall | British Film Director, Storyline Writer & Producer

Kaitlyn Lorraine Boxall is a British Film Director, Storyline Writer and Producer, who originally started life in a Women’s Refuge after her Mother was beaten throughout her pregnancy with Kaitlyn.
Kaitlyn typically produces films based on societal issues within the world, which are inspired by true events from her life.
Kaitlyn is best known for her short films, “Someone Like You“, “Behind Closed Doors“, and now is currently producing a sequel, “Behind Closed Doors 2“ in partnership with 1091 pictures, to help victims of domestic abuse across the world.
Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role
I am an Independent Film Director and Producer. I have been an only child with just my mother for 21 years now. My Mum was in the Entertainment business as a country singer. I myself, have always preferred to be behind the camera. However, my mother grew up in front of them as a child model. That being said, I feel this is why I felt drawn to this side of the industry. I simply started off filming short films with childhood friends while we were growing up, and then for me, it simply turned into a passion for filmmaking. I then decided to take on a University Degree in Digital Television Production at Ravensbourne University, London by the O2 Arena.
Did you ever sit down and plan your career?
I have never really had a plan in life. Simply because, I don’t believe it does much good. I know so many people who set out a plan for who they wanted to be, when they wanted to become it and how they were going to do it…but all their lives took a completely different turn. Some ended up doing completely different things, jobs they never even considered. Some ended up having kids…and some lost their lives.
The truth in life; is that you cannot possibly plan your future, because you just don’t know what is around the corner. Things happen, and your life takes a different turn depending on the events that occur. A lot in life, you cannot control no matter how much you try, and that is why I have never tried to plan my career. I have however, set out goals for myself, based on targets I wanted to reach, and there is nothing wrong with setting a goal for yourself. Although, setting out a plan has seemed unrealistic to me, as your life will always take a different turn and you will reach goals in ways you did not expect, and nothing will happen when you expect it to. Life in unpredictable.
Have you faced any challenges along the way?
I have faced many challenges, but I have never once let that stop me. Challenges make you fight, and if you want something bad enough, you will fight for it. This is exactly what I have grown up doing, and becoming stubborn based on my passion for what I do.
What has been your biggest achievement to date?
My biggest achievement so far, has been being able to collaborate with wonderful charities such as; Women’s Aid, Samaritans and Refuge. Being able to turn my true story into a film that can inspire other people across the world, and even save lives.
To also, begin a journey with 1091 pictures, as my first partnership with a distribution company is absolutely amazing. This alone, has shown me that my hard work has been well worth it and I have been able to express my vision in ways that are so personal to my Mother and my background.
What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?
My Mother has been the major factor of my personal and creative growth. I say this because, without her, I would not be the person I am today. My Mother has brought me up all on her own, as a single Mother for years, and showed me the skills in how to fight for things in life, and standing up for what I believe in.
My film, “Behind Closed Doors” (2021) has not only been a way of raising awareness for other victims around the world, but also a way of thanking my Mother and showing how I have put her personal experiences to good use. I like to think I have taken my Mother’s harrowing experience and turned it into a positive, helping people across the world and also creating partnerships with domestic abuse charities.
Without my Mother, I honestly do not know where I would be right now. I owe everything to her, and I cannot put into words how grateful I am to her. Her bravery alone has benefitted us both in the long run, and has made us both stronger people. The big thing about making a film, is that people watching it, do not realise the personal aspects behind it. The true stories that have formed it…
How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?
I have never mentored anyone. I have helped people and given advice here and there to other creators, who are trying to reach the similar goals that I was once aiming for. Although, I have never acted as a mentor, but I believe that everyone’s journey into the film/television industry is their journey and theirs alone.
I have creatively grown, teaching myself about the film industry, and how it works. I think it’s important for people to have that chance to figure things out about life on their own. I feel that everyone learns more when they experience failures, successes and have been knocked back a few times. All these obstacles, no matter how negative, all make us stronger, and give us the experience that teaches us what we need to know.
If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?
As everyone working within the industry knows – the film/television industry is very much male-dominated and not enough female creators are involved. I feel the industry should be looking more towards female writers, female directors and producers.
Mainly because, female creators have so much to offer, and have that feminine aspect and experience that males don’t, and that’s not something any male creator can learn. Female creators are so important, and we need more insights from the feminine side of society! Women are quite often overlooked, and it’s important we change this. This is also one of the representations that my film, “Behind Closed Doors” holds, although the upcoming sequel, “Behind Closed Doors 2” does not shy away from male abuse either!
If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?
Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and don’t let other people belittle you. I have learnt in recent years, that allowing these things to get to me, has taught me a lot about life and how to grab experiences when they become available. Self-doubt is the biggest killer for self-confidence, but we all have the power to believe in ourselves!
Just because others might not like what you are creating, does not mean to say it is good or others won’t be interested. Life is too short to worry what others think of you.
What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?
My current challenge right now is raising awareness for domestic abuse which has not been addressed enough, especially during Covid19.
I also, want to start making changes to how the industry glorify unhealthy relationships, because young people seem to think what they watch is normality. These aspects in the industry, are something I want to help shape in a more positive light by changing how abuse is portrayed in film.
