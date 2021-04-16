Inspirational Woman: Phoebe Lorenz | Actress, Filmmaker & Writer

I’m an actress and writer. I grew up in the North-East but have German roots (my mum is German), I’m almost like a ‘Heinz variety’ haha.

But I love it, it’s great, especially for roles. After completing my training at ALRA (Academy of Live and Recorded Arts) in London, I have been working away. I’m currently busy with my first short film I’m Still Ethan which has just been announced, and am always open to the next adventure.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I’ve always been creative and knew I wanted to act, so that’s always been there. I don’t think I ever had a moment of ‘sit down and plan’, but I’ve been aware of things that may help me progress in my career.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely, I don’t think any path is plain sailing and when you’re working towards your passion the stakes can feel higher. Sometimes the pressure you put on yourself to ‘succeed’, can be to your detriment. So, I think learning to not get ‘side-lined’ by where other people are in their career relative to you, is the best thing you can do! Creating a film during a pandemic has definitely also had its moments.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I’m Still Ethan, no-brainer! Being able to see something you created, co-wrote and co-produced come to life has been a dream come true. Making a film is no mean feat and during a pandemic, even more so. But doing that as one half of a strong creative female duo has been amazing. Working alongside the fabulous Dave Johns was also the icing on the cake. I’ve been a fan ever since I, Daniel Blake – plus having a fellow North-Easterner involved was nice.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Ah there really has to be two answers I’m afraid. But, I will start by saying networking, networking, networking!! That’s the biggest nugget I can pass on. Learn how to ‘work the room’, feel comfortable and happy talking to everyone and anyone – you honestly never know, they may well be the person who can open doors. But secondly, create your own work. Had I not, my career could look quite different now and I’ll be eternally grateful and proud of my created projects.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

As my career and experience progresses, that’s definitely something I would consider. I’m a Debrett’s Accredited Etiquette Coach on the side, so switching the mentoring from etiquette to the film and TV industry would come quite naturally.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I think sometimes as a young female, in not just this industry but others as well, there can be times where what you have to say is heard, but not always listened to as much as you’d like. Really listening and being heard by everyone is important.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

‘You do you’ and ‘trust in the process’. Like I mentioned earlier, it’s so easy to measure your success by the path you’re going down and if that doesn’t look how you might have envisaged, it’s not always a bad thing. There will be a reason, it may just take a few months or even years to become apparent, but trust me, it always does. Also keeping working hard and don’t ever give up, it’ll pay off.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

There are some exciting things on the horizon which I can’t go into just yet. However, keeping creative and acting is the plan. When I get a spare pocket of time I want to continue developing my one woman-show into a feature film. It’s a labour of love, so I’m in no rush. A gritty/period drama would be nice. But firstly, seeing my friends and family again – like everyone else, it’s been a while.

In the meantime, our next challenge is getting our film I’m Still Ethan out to the masses – to those interested in making the system of care for those that lose loved ones to incarceration better, to improving their lives, support systems, and community experiences. That’s what we hope to achieve with this film, really breaking down the stigma families of prisoners can face. The support we have had so far has been mindblowing.

