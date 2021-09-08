Inspirational Woman: Racheal Ofori | Writer & Performer

Racheal Ofori is a writer and performer, whose critically-acclaimed show Portrait appeared at the Southbank Centre’s Women of the World Festival in 2015 and was also broadcast on BBC.

Ofori’s latest project is So Many Reasons – coinciding with International Women’s Day. Written and performed by Racheal Ofori and directed by Zoe Lafferty, So Many Reasons is a story about the unique influence our mothers have on how we understand the world, from the perspective of a first generation British Ghanaian woman.

Exploring cultural and generational shifts in how women see themselves and each other, this sassy and soulful new show asks what happens when we realise mums don’t always know best.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and current role

My name is Racheal Ofori and I am an actor and writer.

Since graduating I have worked in theatre, film and television. I am currently performing in my new solo show So Many Reasons!

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I’m taking each opportunity as they come. I have plans for my career and I’m open to all the great things that come up along the way.

Tell us about So Many Reasons?

So Many Reasons is about Mellisa who is having a bit of a quarter life crisis. It’s a bold, funny and endearing hour, exploring all the reasons why; starting with her relationship with her mum, God and sex! Told by a first generation British Ghanaian woman. Exploring cultural and generational shifts, religion and sexuality, this bold new show asks what happens when we realise mums don’t always know best.

What made you want to tackle those issues covered in So Many Reasons?

I wanted to explore mother daughter relationships, and the cultural gulfs that grow between first generation migrant mothers and first generation citizen daughters. And then I wanted to focus on this relationship in terms of the different views the two can have on female sexuality.

Where do you draw your inspirations from?

I’m inspired by all kinds of narratives particularly those of women realising their identity and the journey to getting there.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

International Women’s Day to me is a beautiful day of celebration of the incredible journey women have endured in the fight for equality!

Have you faced any challenges along the way and if so, how do you deal with them?

Challenges are part of the journey. I have faced some that have arisen for various reasons. I always just try and focus on what I ultimately want to achieve and that is always guidance as to how to deal with each challenge.

So Many Reasons is coming to Ovalhouse from Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 March to coincide with International Women’s Day. Find out more here