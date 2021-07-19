Inspirational Woman: Rachel Lee | Head, Isle of Man Distribution, Standard Bank

Originally from the UK, I am now a resident of the Isle of Man and have been working in the financial services industry for over 30 years.

Currently, I am Head of Standard Bank’s Isle of Man based Distribution team – ‘the front entrance’ to the Bank for clients and intermediaries alike.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Simple answer; ‘Yes’

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Absolutely, and a wide range of challenges from logistical issues to stereotypical biases inside and outside of the workplace. The encouraging news is that I encounter the latter far much less now.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Getting to where I am right now has been a big achievement as it’s taken hard work and some strategic decisions mixed with a leap of faith on my side.

What do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Patience and perseverance.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have mentored and yes, I have also been and am still mentored. It’s important for anyone in this type of relationship to understand what the objectives are, and create an environment which encourages open and honest conversations

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Getting everyone to accept that change starts with an individual themselves, not necessarily the Government or a Corporate.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Calm down and enjoy the journey – you will get there!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Making the most of my working years in the lead up to retirement.

What makes the Isle of Man’s financial services sector unique?

The unique thing about the Isle of Man is that has a very diverse demographic. We are all here from different countries and walks of life, working together to contribute to a successful economy and create a happy and successful life for ourselves.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.