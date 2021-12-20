Inspirational Woman: Rachel Vida MacLynn | Founder & CEO, The Vida Consultancy and Maclynn International

I am the founder and CEO of The Vida Consultancy and Maclynn International.

We currently have 4 offices – London, LA, New York and New Jersey. We are a matchmaking agency and specialise in finding compatible life partners for successful single people all over the world. I am also a Chartered Business psychologist by background and fell into matchmaking in my mid-twenties. I’m not the obvious choice for doing what I do… I don’t come from an international background, and I don’t speak other languages. But I love people and I am hugely passionate about helping people find love! Being from Belfast, my clients seemed to like my authenticity and warmth, qualities that continue to serve me well.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I didn’t plan my career consciously. All I knew was that I wanted to work with people and do something with meaning and purpose. This led to my decision to study psychology. When I embarked upon my career as a psychologist, I had no idea that professional matchmaking even existed. Instead, I was content in pursuing a career as a business psychologist. Then one day in 2006, I stumbled across a job advert for a psychologist to join a matchmaking agency, and that was the point that changed my life forever. I moved away from conventional psychology and moved into matchmaking permanently. I worked for 5 years as a matchmaker, then one day decided to set up my own agency…and the rest is history! I can’t imagine doing anything else and love absolutely everything about my role.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I have faced huge challenges, which have led to personal and professional growth. I started my business on a shoestring, so for the first few years it felt like every month was make or break. Then, as the business became more established, I have faced problems that I never would have expected – there were times when all I wanted to do was hide under my duvet and wish all my problems away, but when you’re running a business, you don’t have that luxury. Instead, I had to become resilient and focussed no matter what challenges I faced.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Winning a series of international and national dating awards was a definite highlight and opening our first international office in New York…which I set up whilst having a newborn and toddler at home.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Without question it is the people I work with. It might sound cliché but it’s not my achievement, it’s our achievement. I have the most incredible team who all share the same vision, of striving to be the very best.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring is vital to being successful in my view. I mentor the heads of each of my offices in London, New York, and California to share my expertise and also ensure that they run their teams in line with our brand values.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

I would tell my younger self to have more confidence. Imposter syndrome held me back for many years and I’ve come to realise most people experience it to some degree. Embraced in the right way, it can become a strength.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

We are excited to continue our expansion not just globally but also into the digital world. The world of dating and relationships is huge and with the 30-strong team I have, we have huge potential to continue growing and helping more and more high achieving single people find true love with someone compatible.