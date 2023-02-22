Inspirational Woman: Rebecca Cockcroft | Co-Head, Family Law, Payne Hicks Beach

Rebecca Cockcroft is a leading family lawyer who advises UHNW’s HNWs and City professionals on all aspects of family law, including divorce.

She goes above and beyond simply advising on legal matters in what are often very sensitive and difficult cases.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a family lawyer, but also have the privilege of heading the leading family law department at Payne Hicks Beach LLP. Our team tackles some of the most complex and high profile cases in the family courts and we are fortunate to have the renowned Baroness Shackleton within our ranks, unarguably the most high profile divorce lawyer in the country.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, it evolved organically. I studied English Literature at University and then undertook a law conversion degree. I always suspected that my interests would lead me in the direction of either criminal or family law, but on my first day as a trainee in the family department, I knew I had found my vocation. If anyone had told me twenty years ago that one day Fiona Shackleton would ask me to head the prestigious PHB team, I would have taken it with a hefty pinch of salt! Life often takes you on a path you would never have envisaged. My current position is as much a surprise to me as it is to some of my friends, but everything happens for a reason.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Of course, and at the time they seemed insurmountable, but once they’re in the rear view mirror you can see they weren’t so bad and often an opportunity to learn and develop. Family law is very emotionally demanding as you are advising people who are often facing the most traumatic event of their lifetime. You have to be able to persuade your client to trust your judgment and presentation of their case, listen to your advice and most importantly let you implement it. It is challenging but very rewarding.

The profession has also changed dramatically over the years. As trainee/junior lawyers, too many solicitors (particularly women) had to tolerate unacceptable behaviour in the workplace that would not be sanctioned or condoned in 2023. Trainees today cannot comprehend some of the experiences my contemporaries had to put up with from people who should have known better. I hope that my juniors see me as a fair and considerate colleague who not only looks out for them, but also rolls up her sleeves whatever time of the day or night and joins them in the trenches!