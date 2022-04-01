Inspirational Woman: Sophie Hughes | Founder & CEO, glowb

Sophie Hughes is a British plus-size model and Founder of skincare brand, glowb.

After her nephew spent months on the transplant list Sophie stepped forward, flew 10,000 miles from Australia, agreed to donate part of her liver and then went on to launch her skincare brand, glowb.

First launched back in 2020, glowb turned over £2.1 million in the first 12 months and Sophie has since seen her company continue to grow into a successful empire.

Although physically and mentally gruelling, both made a full recovery and post-procedure Sophie’s weight changed and she was left with a seven-inch scar down her midriff – riddled with insecurities and refusing to let anyone see it.

Having modelled for ASOS, BOOHOO and Superdrug – the scar acted as the catalyst for launching the skincare brand to help other people feel confident exactly as they are and really start their self-love journey,

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role

I’ve been modelling since I was 15, I worked at The Priory in daycares and domestic violence units before I went travelling and ended up in Sydney.

While in Sydney I worked as a nanny and carried on modelling. I’m currently the Founder and CEO of glowb, a collection of British made and vegan skincare products that transform your skin and remind you of your self-worth.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

With modelling, it was something I was scouted for – I think with a plan and an actual decision with my career was when I decided to study psychology in university. I had been living in Australia for 5 years when I got a phone call to say that our worst fears as a family had come true and that my baby nephew was severely ill. After he spent months on the liver transplant list I agreed to donate part of my liver and flew 10,000 miles from Australia back to Manchester.

We both made a full recovery and post-procedure my weight changed and I was left with a seven-inch scar down my midriff. I was riddled with insecurities after the operation, refusing to let anyone see it. This was the beginning of my body positivity advocacy and I now wear my scar with pride. This essentially led me to my new career and launching glowb. Our mission is to redefine beauty and help people love themselves exactly as they are. We are building a brand that breaks the mould and encourages people to step into their own self-love journey.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

First talks of launching glowb came in early 2020 when the pandemic hit I, like everyone else, had no idea what was going to lie ahead.

We launched in September 2020, and honestly, launching a business in the middle of a pandemic was not for the faint-hearted, global supply chain issues almost crippled us. With little to no experience starting a business, no outside investment and a global pandemic it was a huge risk launching glowb – there was just so much uncertainty.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Donating liver to my baby nephew to save his life is my greatest personal achievement but it was also the catalyst for my greatest professional achievement – launching my own company in a pandemic and selling £2.6 million worth of products in the first year.

After donating part of my liver, I was left with a seven-inch scar running down my midriff and crippled with insecurities after the operation I initially refused to let anyone see it.

However, now I wear her scar with pride and I’m on a mission, through glowb, to show others that everybody is beautiful – it’s just having the ultimate treat-yourself moment with clean, gentle, uncomplicated products. As a plus-size model, my scar was also seen in a global lingerie campaign for all to see in shop windows all over the world.