13/02/2020
,

#PayItForward this Galentine’s Day

13th February marks Galentine’s Day with women sharing their love for their female friends.

The term was popularised following the release of a 2010 episode of US sitcom Parks and Recreation.

In the episode, Leslie Knope (played by actress Amy Poehler) explained that Galentine’s Day was the day where, “my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast style.”

Here at WeAreTheCity, we’ve rounded up a number of ways to mark the day and celebrate the strong women in your life.

Nominate an outstanding woman for a Rising Star 2020 Award

The Rising Star Awards are now open for nominations across 25 job sectors, in addition to a Rising Star Champion Award, Man for Gender Balance and a Company of the Year Award to showcase individuals and companies who promote gender equality in the workplace.

Now in its sixth year, the Rising Stars Awards are the first to focus on the UK’s female talent pipeline below management level. Our strategic goal, set in 2015, aims to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2022. By highlighting the accolades of these women, WeAreTheCity are not only promoting the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encouraging organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise these women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their respective industries.

Purchase a ticket for a female team member to attend the WeAreFutureLeaders Conference on 21 May 2020

WeAreTheCity is hosting its fourth full day leadership conference for working women.

This conference is aimed at women aspiring or already in early leadership positions who are looking to broaden their skills and grow in to their roles as future leaders.

This is not a conference that labours about the lack of women in leadership positions, this full day learning event where our guests will gain real tangible skills that they can take back in to the workplace the following day.

Attend an event

There are 1000’s of different events that you can attend to broaden your network and learn new skills. We encourage all our members and visitors to attend at least one networking event per month. We have included the events that we recommend from a multitude of different women’s networks and organisations across the UK.

This month, we also have a number of Galentine’s Day events for you to attend!

Treat a female superstar to a Careers Club portal license

Careers Club is a members’ only portal for professional women.

Careers Club provides online access to career development tools, alongside giving our members the ability to grow their personal networks. If you are interested in taking your career to the next level and are self motivated and looking to meet like minded individuals, then this is the club for you.

Members have access to regular events, networking, online learning, downloadable resources and much more.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

