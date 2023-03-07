0
07/03/2023

Recommended Read: The Wellfulness Project | Ali Roff Farrar

Wellfulness project Ali Roff FarrarMindfulness isn’t just meditation – it can be used everywhere and at any time.

When we begin to apply mindfulness to our lifestyle as a whole, we begin to build a more conscious relationship with the things we eat, the spaces we spend time in, the way we move our bodies and the stories we tell ourselves.

The concept of ‘Wellfulness’ means using mindfulness for greater wellness in body and mind. Through the practice of conscious acceptance and conscious change; being mindful is at the core of wellness, be it within food, movement, values, rituals, habits, mindset, our inhabited spaces or our relationships.

The Wellfulness Project is a manual for mindful living, combining personal experience, mindfulness theory and ritual tools to create a practical guide to achieving a more harmonious relationship with our wellness and wellbeing.

