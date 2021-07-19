Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Words

Speaking about the awards, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity, said, “I am so proud that for the seventh year running WeAreTheCity has been able to shine a light on the achievements of so many remarkable women across the UK.”

“Our 2021 winners join a phenomenal alumnus of 650 previous winners who continue to soar, both professionally and personally.”

“I am ecstatic to welcome our 2021 winners to the WeAreTheCity family and to watch them progress into the senior positions they so rightly deserve.”