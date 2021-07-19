0
19/07/2021
Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Words

Rising Stars Award Ceremony-1

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2021 Rising Star Awards on Thursday 15th July via a virtual award’s ceremony.

Due to the ongoing circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity once again had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by singer Jermain Jackman; singer-songwriter Elle Yaya; poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur; and the Southend Vox Choir.

Speaking about the awards, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity, said, “I am so proud that for the seventh year running WeAreTheCity has been able to shine a light on the achievements of so many remarkable women across the UK.”

“Our 2021 winners join a phenomenal alumnus of 650 previous winners who continue to soar, both professionally and personally.”

“I am ecstatic to welcome our 2021 winners to the WeAreTheCity family and to watch them progress into the senior positions they so rightly deserve.”

VIEW OUR PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The winners of each category for the Rising Star Awards can be found in alphabetical order below.

Full details of each winner can be found here.

  • Alex Canavan – BT Group
  • Charlotte Morphet – St Albans City and District Council / Women in Planning
  • Emily Wallis – Sainsbury’s
  • Kritika Singh – Bristol Marriott Royal Hotel & Bristol Marriott City Centre
  • Samantha Gould – NOW: Pensions
  • Eunice Zhu – SMBC Nikko Capital Markets (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)
  • Hannah Awonuga – Barclays
  • Meenal Upadhyay – Morgan Stanley
  • Yaa Ofori-Ansah – Barclays
  • Yulia Manyutina – Coutts
  • Bernadette Thompson – Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government
  • Dawn Childs – National Grid
  • Fiona Barrett – Genius Within CIC
  • Maysoon Shafiq – Al Mu’Minun – The Believers
  • Rikki Alderman – The British Army
  • Emily Cunningham – South Tyneside Council
  • Hannah O’Neill – Action Tutoring
  • Kiran Sahota – Believe in Me CIC
  • Sherrie Smith – Gypsies and Travellers Essex
  • Shreen Mahmood – Muslims Connect
  • Royal Air Force
  • Charlotte Davies – Royal Air Force
  • Claudine Martin – British Army
  • Joanne Ellett – British Army
  • Karen Barnicoat – Ministry of Defence
  • Megan Lloyd – British Army
  • Anisha Malde – IBM
  • Jessica Thorne – IBM
  • Rimshah Razzaq – BBC
  • Swati Gupta – Cognizant Technology Solution
  • Teneeka Mai – Oliver Wyman
  • Caroline McIntyre – NatWest
  • Kate-Lily de Graft Johnson – British Land
  • Lea Armstrong – Barclays
  • Louise Goux-Wirth – UWE Bristol
  • Siwan Smith – KTN
  • Ann Hodson – PwC
  • Hilary Lambert – J.P. Morgan
  • Saadia Sharmin – Black Antelope Law
  • Stacey Kowalczyk – Oliver Wyman
  • Tegan Duffy – Baker McKenzie
  • Amanda Newman – Accenture
  • Lauren Shute – Barclays
  • Tribeni Chougule – Visa
  • Samaira Mehta – Coder Bunnyz LLC
  • Vicki Lau – Independent
  • Fiona Yelland – Queen Mary University London
  • Meera Chudasama – Oakgrove School
  • Tanya Howden – Heart of Midlothian FC
  • Toria Bono – Thomas A Becket Junior School
  • Yamina Bibi – Forest Gate Community School
  • Danielle Stewart – National Grid
  • Kirsty McDermott – National Grid
  • Oyin Talabi – Buro Happold
  • Peny Lantzouni – Shell International
  • Ravneet Kaur – Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult
  • Alice Hendy – R;pple Suicide Prevention
  • Amandine Flachs – WildMeta
  • Jennifer Ogunyemi – Sisters In Business
  • Sarah-Jane Mintey MBE – Developing Experts
  • Sophia Parvizi-Wayne – Trado Technologies
  • Anju Gurung – British Gurkhas Nepal
  • Arpita Agrawal – HSBC
  • Isabella Gomes – Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting
  • Ishrat Rafique Eshita – International Police Commission
  • Jana Jhaveri – World Can Code
  • Asha Mohammed – NHS
  • Devina Maru – Royal College of General Practitioners
  • Ifewumi Fagunwa – NHS/The SHAKE Africa Project
  • Monique Wheatle – African Caribbean Medical Mentors (ACMM)
  • Uyiosa Ogunbor – Medsimple
  • Anisa Aksar – Nivaura
  • Annie Lummis – Barclays
  • Bukola Bayo-Yusuf – Excellerate Black Futures
  • Farrah Ekeroth – EY
  • Tomi Ibirogba – AET UK
  • Alexandra Egge – Mott MacDonald
  • Amy Whitehead – London Underground
  • Emma Nicholson – SLC Rail
  • Emma Palmer – Rail Delivery Group
  • Hanna Osundina – Balfour Beatty Investments
  • Amarbir Dhesi – PwC
  • Neeru Verma – PwC
  • Rebecca Stewart – Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty
  • Sabina Kravcak – AXA
  • Sian Toussaint – PwC
  • Alexandra Faye – Liontrust Asset Management
  • Amanda Kemp – Aon
  • Cissy Chan – BlackRock
  • Memento Charinga – Legal & General Investment Management
  • Rachel Harbers – Morgan Stanley
  • Christina Warner – 4 Brick Court Chambers
  • Emily Agnoli – Simmons & Simmons
  • Erika Pagano – Simmons Wavelength (Simmons & Simmons)
  • Rachel Welch-Phillips – Bird & Bird LLP
  • Simone Goligorsky – Reed Smith LLP
  • Gary Ford – Moonshot Consultancy Ltd
  • Gus MacFarlane – Barclays
  • Joe Fowles – Oliver Wyman
  • Peter Palmer – S.E.E.D. Lancashire
  • Tom Robb – PwC
  • Avery Johnstone – Kite Insights
  • Chloe Priestley – PwC
  • Jolee Tung – Oliver Wyman
  • Kajal Chhapia – Bank of England
  • Preeti Singh – KPMG
  • Alexandra Mather – WSP
  • Chidinma Okolo – Diamond Light Source
  • Frida Nzaba – Rolls Royce Plc
  • Nipuni Karunaratne – Rolls Royce Plc
  • Sylvia Lu – u-blox AG
  • Eiman Raza – EY
  • Emma Martin – BT
  • Eneni Bambara-Abban – SOKOSHOPPER
  • Suze Shardlow – Suze Shardlow
  • Torgyn Erland – QuantumBlack
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

