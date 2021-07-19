Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Words

Due to the ongoing circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity once again had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.
The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by singer Jermain Jackman; singer-songwriter Elle Yaya; poet and Rising Star alumni, Jaspreet Kaur; and the Southend Vox Choir.
Speaking about the awards, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity, said, “I am so proud that for the seventh year running WeAreTheCity has been able to shine a light on the achievements of so many remarkable women across the UK.”
“Our 2021 winners join a phenomenal alumnus of 650 previous winners who continue to soar, both professionally and personally.”
“I am ecstatic to welcome our 2021 winners to the WeAreTheCity family and to watch them progress into the senior positions they so rightly deserve.”
