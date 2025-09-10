Rising Star Winners 2025 Gather for WeAreTheCity Knowledge Day at Warwick Business School

On 8 September 2025, we were thrilled to welcome our incredible Rising Star 2025 award winners to Warwick Business School at The Shard for our annual Knowledge Day.

This unique event is part of the programme of development opportunities our winners receive after the awards, designed to help them grow their networks, build confidence, and take their careers to the next level.

The day began with refreshments and a chance to connect with fellow winners before diving into an afternoon packed with insight, inspiration, and practical learning.

The event was opened by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO and Founder of WeAreTheCity, who reflected on the importance of community, networking, and paying it forward. Emma Edmonds, Business Development Manager, also welcomed the group and set the tone for the day ahead.

Our first session featured Dawn Eubanks, Associate Professor of Behavioural Science & EI at Warwick Business School, who delivered a powerful session on leadership, behavioural science, and emotional intelligence. Dawn encouraged our winners to reflect on their leadership styles and shared actionable strategies to lead authentically in their roles.

One of the highlights of this year’s Knowledge Day was the introduction of impromptu panels. Winners were encouraged to step up, share their thoughts on key topics, and answer questions on the spot — helping them conquer fears around public speaking and think quickly on their feet. We also heard from a number of seasoned speakers as part of these panels, who generously shared their tips on building confidence and showing up authentically in professional spaces.

We also heard from Rupali Sharma-Patel, a previous Rising Star winner, who shared her personal journey and spoke about how winning the award had opened doors of opportunity within her industry. Her story served as an inspiration for our 2025 cohort to seize the moment and make the most of the platform the awards provide.

The afternoon continued with an interactive session, “Beyond LinkedIn Connections”, led by Konstantina Dee, a Warwick Business School alumni career coach. Konstantina explored how to turn online connections into meaningful professional relationships and shared techniques for strategic networking.

Networking remained at the heart of the entire day. Winners had numerous opportunities to build relationships with one another, share experiences, and exchange ideas — forging connections that could lead to future collaborations, career opportunities, and lasting friendships.

This year’s Knowledge Day was a powerful reminder that the Rising Star Awards are so much more than an accolade. They are about unlocking potential, investing in future leaders, and creating a thriving community where women can learn, share, and grow together.

A huge thank you to Warwick Business School for hosting us once again, and to all of our speakers for their time, wisdom, and generosity. We can’t wait to see what our 2025 winners go on to achieve next.

The Rising Star Awards are powered by RBC, with thanks to our supporting sponsors whose generosity helps make these incredible opportunities possible for our winners.

Nominations for our next Rising Star Awards open in January 2026 – stay tuned!