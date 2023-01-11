ServiceNow, Google, Mastercard & Salesforce among the best places to work in 2023

ServiceNow, Google, Mastercard and Salesforce are among the best places to work, according to Glassdoor.

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work 2023 across the UK and four other countries.

Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The top ten UK Best Places to Work 2023 are:

Glassdoor’s UK Best Places to Work 2023 features winning employers across 13 industries including manufacturing, hospitality, construction, finance, transportation, consulting, advertising and more. Tech companies dominate the list with 21 employers from the sector recognised, including six in the top 10.

For the first time, management consulting company Bain & Company claims the UK’s top spot with a rating of 4.7 out of 5. Employees called out the company’s friendly culture, strong work-life balance and excellent learning opportunities.

Thirteen employers are newcomers to the UK large list in 2021, including Equinix, Version 1, Office for National Statistics, SUSE and Heathrow Airport. Ten employers absent from the UK’s 2022 list are rejoining in 2023, including Arup, BlackRock, Cromwell Tools and Expedia Group. Google is recognised for the ninth consecutive year and is the only employer to make the UK list every year since launch.

Speaking about the awards, Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer said, “The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences. It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”