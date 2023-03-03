The Careers After Babies report | That Works For Me

The careers after babies report tells us that most businesses are not holding on to talented and skilled women after they have children.

The results showed that 85% of mothers leave the full time workforce within 3 years of having their first child. 19% leave the workforce altogether.

The deluge between what women need and what businesses are offering is vast.

Women are being forced to fight to keep their jobs. This fight begins with maternity leave and ends with equal access to career development opportunities. Women need businesses to commit to changing their culture to suit everyone, not just the few, recognising the value that creates.