The Gender Pay Gap deadline approaches, but how accurate is the data?

In order to achieve this accuracy, organisations need to consider the Furlough Scheme and its impact.

Earlier this year, the Government Equality Office (GEO) confirmed that furlough is a form of leave. This means that, unless employers are topping furloughed staff’s pay back up to 100 per cent, they do not meet the legislation’s criteria for full pay and should be excluded from the Gender Pay Gap section of the report; although they’ll still need to be included in the Gender Bonus Gap section.

Considering the obvious effects that COVID-19 have had on the workforce, it would have been viable for the GEO to add another metric to the 2020 and 2021 reports: percentage of employees excluded from report due to furlough. Yet, because the GEO did not add this metric, many of the reports submitted will have figures that stray from the real story. In turn, their Gender Pay Gap reports will contain data that is not entirely accurate.

Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy at the CMI, has noted the impact of the pandemic on gender equality. She says, “There has been some positive progress toward gender equality in recent years, and gender pay gap reporting has been the driver for this progress in organisations.”

“But we risk undoing the gains as a result of the global pandemic’s impact on women, who are more likely to have lost their job or have been furloughed.”

Going forward, she says, “It is essential for leaders to prioritise implementing action plans to remedy issues identified by the data and through consultation with their employees.”

“Training all managers to role-model and implement the practices that support women to thrive benefits all workers, and will ensure that together we build back better and more inclusively.”

As of April 2021, there were still between 3-4 million employees on furlough. This means that the 2021 statistics may still be anomalous for many organisations and present a misleading picture of progress towards gender equality.