The overlooked role of emotional work

There is a kind of work that rarely makes it onto job descriptions but quietly shapes the way many workplaces run. It is the effort of smoothing over conflicts, remembering birthdays, checking in on colleagues and being the one who listens when someone is having a tough day. This is emotional labour.

It’s often unseen and unpaid, yet it takes up energy, time and headspace.

Why women take it on

Across many workplaces, women are expected to carry more of this invisible load. Part of it comes from long standing social expectations that women should be nurturing and supportive. Even without anyone saying it out loud, women are often looked to for comfort, care and emotional support. It can feel natural at first, but over time it creates an extra layer of responsibility that is not shared equally.

How it shows up at work

This labour can take many forms. A woman might be the one who notices when a colleague is struggling and quietly steps in to help. She may be the person who organises leaving gifts, keeps track of team wellbeing, or makes sure everyone feels included. On the surface these actions look small, yet together they build into a constant pull on attention and energy.

The hidden cost

The weight of emotional labour often goes unrecognised. It can lead to stress and exhaustion because women are carrying two jobs at once. One is the role they are paid for. The other is the unspoken role of being the team’s emotional anchor. This can impact career progression too. While time and energy are spent on supporting others, opportunities to focus on personal goals may slip away.

Why it matters for organisations

Ignoring emotional labour does not make it go away. In fact it can harm workplace culture. When only a few people are expected to carry the load, resentment builds. Teams rely too heavily on those individuals, which is neither fair nor sustainable. Recognising emotional labour allows organisations to share responsibility more evenly and support staff wellbeing in a more balanced way.

How to change things

Small shifts can make a big difference. Leaders can openly acknowledge the value of emotional labour and reward it properly. Teams can spread the responsibility so one person does not always end up as the unofficial caretaker. Creating clear boundaries around roles helps too, so staff know when to step in and when to step back. Most of all, it requires honest conversations about the hidden expectations that women still face at work.

Moving towards balance

Emotional labour will always exist because workplaces are full of human beings who need care and connection. The goal is not to remove it, but to share it fairly. When women are freed from carrying most of the invisible load, they have more space to focus on their own work, ambitions, and wellbeing. That shift benefits everyone.