The perfect graduate CV

Article by Give A Grad A Go

You need to consider many things while trying to find your ideal graduate job.

But none more important than your graduate CV.

It is always the first thing that employers (or recruiters) see. So, it needs to be good enough to sustain interest but also propel your application forward.

It is not just as simple as listing your experience, skills, and achievements (however important it may be to cover these factors).

Design, presentation, brevity, and tone are all factors that will subtly influence how your CV is read and received.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for a FinTech job, a graduate Fashion job, or a career in Marketing – a well-thought out CV is the key to mastering any application process.

Why are CVs important?

CVs are ultimately a concise and dynamic way to sell yourself.

Without a good one, you are unlikely to get an interview. And without an interview, you won’t get the job.

But, not only are they the foundation for a good application, they can be the foundation for your own understanding of yourself.

This may sound overdramatic, but being forced to present yourself and your skills in a short and interesting way can be formative. It can help you understand your own assets better, and will make you more prepared for the later interview stages.

So, here is our best advice on how to write one!

How to write a graduate CV

Be concise

Maybe a recruiter’s most crucial piece of advice. Your life may have been long, fruitful, and interesting – but do not underestimate how many CVs employers have to get through, and how little time they have.

Of course, do not cut information at the cost of really important experience or skills, but be brutal with yourself. Get friends and family to read it, edit it thoroughly, and find an economic design that helps you utilise the space!

Tailor it to the job and company

Employers won’t be impressed by a CV that’s been clearly duplicated across multiple applications. Although it is good to have a standard CV on-hand, if you’re really passionate about a job or a company, you should think about tailoring your CV to the specifics of what you’re applying for.

Think about subtle things, like the business’ size and company culture, or the kind of individuals you’ll be working with. For example, it’s important to consider whether you’ll be at a global brand or working at a startup, and these specifics should be reflected in how you write.

This is the sort of stuff you can find in the job specification or on the company website, and you’ll help yourself stand out if you’ve paid attention to it. Likewise, read the job responsibilities and requirements carefully, and demonstrate how your experience will help you carry these out.