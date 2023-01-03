The six tools helping female entrepreneurs thrive in business

Between 2018 and 2021, the number of women starting a new company saw a year-on-year increase of 37%, growing from 55,000 to over 145,000.

This isn’t a trend that’s expected to slow anytime soon, either! Women have well and truly made their mark in the world of business, with digital tools making it easier to balance life and work whilst helping your company thrive. If you’re looking to optimise the way you work, we’ve put together some of the top tools that female entrepreneurs need in their life.

1. Ladies Who Launch – Complete Startup Support

Ladies Who Launch is a fantastic resource for any woman who’s just starting out in the business world. With 20% of startups failing within the first twelve months of launching, this is a crucial period for your company. From online speakers teaching sales tactics to workshops to improve your marketing, there’s a wealth of valuable information you can use to create solid foundations for your growing business and break into your chosen industry.

Be aware that the tool is directed towards women in the US and Canada. However, there’s plenty of information that’s applicable to female CEOs worldwide.

2. Outbase – End-to-End Prospecting

Female CEOs are notoriously busy, and when you’re running a company, it can feel like you’re juggling a million different things at once! That’s why we highly recommend outsourcing some of your business processes, drastically reducing your to-do list and giving you access to expert knowledge.

A smart outsourcing tool to take advantage of is Outbase, a prospecting platform specifically designed to boost sales for B2B companies. They provide a range of services, including:

Defining markets

Identifying your target audience

Building your unique messaging

Executing email campaigns

Creating clear funnels and pipelines

Boosting your revenue

Getting leads is often the hardest part of business, but it’s essential to your survival. Having a team of knowledgeable professionals to take control of your lead generation can quickly increase the visibility of your company and propel you towards success.

3. BQE Core Suite – Finance Management

Keeping on top of your finances is another vital task to maintain your business’s success. BQE Core Suite makes that easier for you to do without the hefty bill of hiring accountants. The platform offers a number of features that allow you to:

Create invoices

Pay bills

Manage financial reports

With automatic invoice generations and quick e-payments, keeping your cash flow moving is a breeze, whilst balance sheets, profit and loss statements, and data entry are all made simpler, saving you valuable time. Rather than letting day-to-day admin hold your company back, use tools like BQE Core Suite to focus on long-term growth.

4. Fons – Scheduling Optimisation

As a female entrepreneur, you’re no doubt going to have a lot of meetings. Staying on top of these whilst growing your startup or SME isn’t easy, and we highly recommend employing the use of scheduling software to avoid any mishaps. Say goodbye to missed appointments and double bookings with Fons, a highly-rated scheduling tool that provides everything you need to manage your meetings.

Fons doesn’t just make it easy to schedule appointments yourself, it also allows clients to view your schedule and book themselves in when they spot a free time slot. They can reschedule their appointments, too, saving you a lot of back-and-forth communication. Track clients who miss meetings, view your bookings in one place, and automate payments based on your appointments.

6. MailerLite – Email Marketing Management

Email marketing is a tried and tested marketing method that’s not going anywhere anytime soon. But, if you’re a CEO without a designated marketing team, it’s also a time-consuming process. MailerLite saves you time and improves results with pre-made templates that you can use to build upon for professional, beautiful emails. If you have an eye for design, you can also create emails from scratch for unique, branded marketing campaigns.

For women in eCommerce, MailerLite is easy to connect with your online shop. Directly add products to your emails with secure links, boosting click-through rates and driving profits.

Scheduling your email to send at later dates is easy, as is automatically sending mail based on different triggers. For example, if a client subscribes to your newsletter, then you can send them a quick thank you note, or if they have something in their basket they haven’t purchased, you can send an email to remind them. With video tutorials and guides, this is also a super simple tool to get to grips with.

Final words

As a female in business, you’ll know that you’re up against plenty of challenges. The business world has been saturated with men in the past, but now it’s the era of women. Hopefully, these tools will help you over some of those hurdles, giving your business a boost and laying solid foundations for a thriving company.

About the author

Gemma Williams is an independent HR professional working remotely from as many coffee shops as she can find. Gemma has gained experience in several HR roles but now turns her focus towards growing her personal brand and connecting with leading experts in career development and employee engagement. Connect with her on Twitter: @GemmaWilliamsHR