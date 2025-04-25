Watch back | Expert CV writing tips from Victoria McLean, City CV

How many of us really enjoy writing our CVs? It’s one of those career must-dos that often gets pushed to the bottom of the list.

Maybe it feels awkward to write about yourself or maybe you’re just not sure what hiring managers are looking for anymore. Either way, your CV is more than just a list of jobs, it’s your personal marketing document. It needs to get past the tech, survive the dreaded five-second scan and convince someone you’re perfect for the job.

That’s why we hosted a one-hour masterclass with Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV, who’s not only a career industry expert but also an award-winning CV writer and coach. Victoria has helped over 20,000 people land the roles they’ve dreamed of and in this session, she shared the secrets to standing out in a crowded and competitive job market.

This masterclass is packed with practical advice and real insider insight. If you missed it or want to revisit the session, you can now watch the replay and catch up in your own time.

What you’ll learn

In this session, Victoria peeled back the curtain on what recruiters really want and how to make your CV shine. Here’s a taster of what you’ll walk away with:

How the world of CVs has changed and why AI and algorithms might be ghosting you before you even get started

Why soft skills are best shown (not told) and the words that add nothing

How to structure bullet points so they actually say something

The art of proving your value without sounding robotic

Simple formatting tips to avoid instant rejection

The top two mistakes that put 97% of applicants straight in the no pile

How to make every section of your CV work harder for you

Answers to your burning CV questions in a Q&A with Victoria

Victoria’s guidance shows you how to write one that gets noticed, for all the right reasons.

Ready to watch it back?

What’s coming up next?

Don’t miss your chance to keep building on what you’ve learned. We’ve got two more expert-led sessions coming soon to help you take your job search to the next level:

7 May 2025 12pm – Harness the Power of LinkedIn

Learn how to optimise your LinkedIn profile, grow your network and attract the right opportunities.

21 May 2025 12pm – From Stress to Success: Master the Art of Incredible Interviews

Nail your next interview with confidence-boosting techniques and expert advice.

Looking for more career support? Explore our Career Resources page. Ready to take the next step? Browse the latest opportunities on our Job Board and find your perfect role today!