WeAreTheCity is proud to announce our shortlist for the 2025 Rising Star Awards

WIBN networking is here to create a platform for like-minded women, who passionately drive their business forward and collaborate with others to help them achieve success.

WIBN is a business network organisation for women business owners and employed professionals, who network each month over a facilitated business lunch. Our members support and encourage each other through collaboration and the sharing of business contacts and opportunities. The meetings are structured and effective, whilst also being supportive and friendly!

As Women Business Owners we know that one person can transform your business but think what you could achieve with a tribe of supportive and passionate business owners?? At WIBN we recognise that often women lack relevant networking opportunities simply because they network in a different way to men!

Our monthly meetings are a fabulous mix of formal and informal networking which includes your own 60 secs pitch, a focused spotlight session from a member and lunch.Our philosophy in this group is simple – No sister left behind! Come along to our WIBN group as a visitor and experience the potential to grow your business in a more productive way.