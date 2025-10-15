Women in Tech Week 2025 Day Two | Skills for the Future (Ada Lovelace Day)

Tuesday 14 October 2025 marked Skills for the Future, aligning with Ada Lovelace Day and celebrating innovation, learning and the evolving skills shaping technology. Across the UK and online, sessions focused on upskilling, AI, cybersecurity, leadership and access to opportunity, empowering women to thrive in a fast-moving digital world.

“Women in Tech Week is a vital platform for showcasing talent, sharing experiences, and driving forward the conversation on how we retain and progress women in the technology sector… I am proud to support this initiative, which is helping to create a stronger, fairer, and more innovative tech industry for the future.” — Lord Clement-Jones CBE

Today’s agenda reflected Ada’s pioneering spirit, blending inspiration with action. Across every format, speakers highlighted how technology is reshaping the future of work and why investing in women’s skills is vital for long-term innovation.

Highlights from Day Two

Women in Telecoms: Skills for the Future – The Talent Challenge (Podcast, Virtual)

Industry leaders explored the structural barriers within telecom and how recruitment, retention and culture must evolve to attract more diverse technical talent.

Forvis Mazars: Accelerating Women’s Careers in Tech (In person, London)

Delegates mapped out career growth strategies, benchmarked their skills and discussed how to navigate the path to senior leadership in competitive environments.

Zoom: Women in Tech Week: Accelerate Your Knowledge on AI (Hybrid, London / Virtual)

A practical introduction to AI frameworks, use cases and ethics designed to help professionals build confidence and apply AI thinking in their roles.

Lloyds: Ada Lovelace Day Celebration with Karen Blake (In person, Manchester)

Karen Blake reflected on Ada’s legacy and its relevance today, sharing stories of innovation, ambition and education that continue to inspire.

Next Tech Girls: Motability Operations Hackathon (In person, Edinburgh)

Participants collaborated to design real-world solutions, develop prototypes and receive mentorship that encouraged creativity and teamwork.

AI as a Superpower: Making Adoption Work for Everyone (Virtual)

Claudia Harris OBE led a discussion on responsible AI adoption, focusing on accessibility, fairness and inclusion in organisational practice.

From the Boxing Ring to Tech Founder (LinkedIn Live)

Lesley Sackey spoke with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE about her journey from elite sport to technology entrepreneurship, highlighting resilience and community support.

Breaking Barriers in Tech: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome (Virtual)

Faith Ruto explored the roots of self-doubt, sharing techniques to strengthen confidence, credibility and self-advocacy in professional settings.

Build Your Personal Board: Unlock Your Career Potential (Virtual)

Kelly Keating guided attendees in developing networks of mentors and sponsors and using those relationships to shape career direction.

Discover AI with Cisco (Virtual / Student Focus)

Students gained an early introduction to AI concepts, tools and pathways into computer science through interactive demonstrations and mentorship.

Reskilling for the AI Age Lunch and Learn (In person, Milton Keynes)

Professionals discussed reskilling strategies for the changing workplace and shared approaches for keeping pace with rapid technological shifts.

Skills for the Future: Thrive in the Age of AI (In person, Leeds)

Hands-on training sessions in Leeds showed how AI tools can streamline workflows and support innovation across industries.

Why Breaking Down Barriers for Women in Tech Begins in Education (Virtual)

Speakers addressed the importance of early engagement in STEM, challenging stereotypes and strengthening girls’ confidence in technical subjects.

Barclays: Leaders Series – In Conversation with Saket Sharma (LinkedIn Live)

Saket Sharma joined Vanessa Vallely to discuss leadership in the digital era, examining the qualities and skills required to lead through transformation.

The Impact of AI on Women: Exploring Gender Bias in Data (LinkedIn Live)

Full Fathom Five examined bias in data and algorithms, outlining how inclusive design can create fairer outcomes in AI systems.

Salesforce for Beginners (Virtual Masterclass)

A practical session introducing CRM fundamentals, giving participants hands-on experience with one of the most widely used enterprise tools.

Remembering Dame Stephanie Shirley CH (LinkedIn Live)

Lynn Hart shared reflections on Dame Stephanie’s extraordinary career, celebrating her achievements in entrepreneurship, philanthropy and advocacy for women in tech.

Barclays: Essential Skills for Thriving in the Tech Industry (Hybrid, Prague)

Leaders discussed communication, adaptability and resilience as essential qualities for success in today’s interconnected digital workplace.

Nomura: How to Harness Your Profile for Career Success (In person, London)

Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE and Aubrey Lomas led a workshop on visibility and influence, helping participants strengthen their professional presence and impact.

Learning from Lovelace: How to Thrive in Tech (In person, Dorset)

An intimate session with Women in Tech Dorset explored how Ada’s vision continues to guide modern innovators, emphasising curiosity, creativity and lifelong learning.

ArchitectHer: Stories, Connections and Community (Virtual)

A networking session where women shared their personal journeys and discussed how community strengthens confidence and career growth.

How to Build Your First Product with AI (In person, London)

Attendees learned the fundamentals of AI product development, from idea to prototype, supported by real-world case studies.

Day Two reinforced that technology alone does not define the future; people and skills do. Conversations on AI, leadership and lifelong learning made clear that innovation depends on inclusion, curiosity and collaboration.

Tomorrow’s theme is Pivot into Tech, focusing on women moving into digital roles, reskilling for new opportunities and sharing the stories behind their career transitions.

Missed today’s sessions? Explore the full calendar and join the movement at women-in-tech-week