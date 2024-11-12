Women’s Safety, Domestic Violence & Abuse

By Akua Opong
This article is focused on Women’s Safety, Domestic Violence and Abuse.
We wanted to share a critical and deeply troubling issue: violence against women and girls (VAWG). This violence manifests in numerous forms, including physical, psychological, and sexual abuse, and it continues to be a devastating reality for countless women and girls worldwide.
According to the UN Women Community, the statistics are staggering and heart-wrenching.
- 1 in 3 women globally will experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, most often by an intimate partner.
- Worldwide, almost 3 in 5 women killed were killed by their partners or family in 2017.
- 72% of all trafficking victims worldwide are women and girls.
These alarming figures underline the urgent need for concerted action and change.
In response to this pressing issue, the recent launch of “𝑹𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒕𝒐𝑴𝒐𝒗𝒆: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒐𝒎 𝒕𝒐 𝑴𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝑯𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝑹𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕” campaign. This initiative is dedicated to empowering women and girls to reclaim their right to move freely and safely in their communities and beyond.
To highlight that in terms of Gender-based violence, it happens on the streets and in the home no matter the time of day. Black and brown women, LGBTQIA+ people, refugees and disabled women all face disproportionate levels of gendered violence.
It is a call to action for everyone to stand against the injustice of violence and to champion the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
You can find out more and join the movement via the link here.
One powerful voice in this movement is Maisha Sumah, whose documentary “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆” is a courageous and deeply personal exploration of resilience and strength in the face of violence. Through her own story, Maisha calls for a united response to the unrelenting threat of violence against women and girls.
Sharing a special screening of “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆” and an evening of dialogue and solidarity:
📅 Date: Saturday, 30 November 2024
📍 Location: Genesis Cinema, 93-95 Mile End Rd, Bethnal Green, London E1 4UJ
🕒 Time: 17:00 – 21:30 GMT