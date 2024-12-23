Would you have said that if I were a man?

By Amy Carroll

Where does your unconscious bias show up?

Who are you questioning who may instead deserve your trust?

Think back to the last time you questioned a woman and ask yourself, would I have challenged them / pushed back / disagreed/been sarcastic… if they were a man?

It’s possible you, like most of us, have an unconscious negative bias, welcome to being human! If you want to shake up and even shake out this potential bias, consider the following…

Where does our unconscious bias come from?

The answer is: our family, culture, society and experiences.

Since we were children we have heard, observed and unconsciously assimilated bias all around us… which is responsible for much of the inequality we witness today.

A first crucial step is to assume you probably have hidden bias (yes, women can be biased towards other women!) As soon as we can accept that the bias exists, the sooner we can get to resolving it! I suppose it is possible that you might be one of the bias-free unicorns roaming the earth… then again, it might be useful to assume the opposite in this case.

Second step is to apply Kristen Pressner’s ‘Flip it to test it’ approach.

Watch here.

For example, next time you encounter a stranger with whom you question their judgement or abilities, and who happens to be a woman, flip it around and imagine if that person was a man. See if this causes you to feel or react differently. You may be unpleasantly surprised by what you discover. If so, be gentle as you challenge yourself. You may never fully eliminate your biases, though you can make conscious choices to act with fairness and integrity and ultimately, this is what can help bring us greater equality.

If you want a bit of inspiration, actress Anne Hathaway once admitted to her own hidden misogyny! Well done Anne!

Lastly, check out this informative video on how to Outsmart Your Own Unconscious Bias by author, speaker and CEO, Valerie Alexander.

Regardless of your gender, are you in a position where you can help to elevate or create opportunities for women? Where in your life can you provide a woman with support? (Whether it’s a few minutes with a stranger giving assistance or at the weekend with a friend).

If you’re ready to upgrade your life, enhance your communication & leadership skills and become the best version of you, check out Amy Carroll Coaching on YouTube.

Join Amy at one of her events in 2025: The Online Open Program (4 online sessions from February through to March) OR The Communication Catalyst Retreat in Chexbres, Switzerland June 9-12 face to face! For more FREE RESOURCES head to Amy’s Resources 4 U page

About the author

Amy Carroll is a business coach and motivational speaker, specialising in leadership and positive influence.

Follow Amy Carroll here: IG: Amy Carroll Coach | Linkedin: Amy Carroll Coaching | www.carrollcoaching.com