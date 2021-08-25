5 Ways to gain more followers that will turn into clients

Your social media page is not all about followers, however that being said all accounts would love a higher following.

Below are 5 ways to ensure you are doing all you can to give your page the follower boost it deserves, whilst also working towards turning those followers into your future clients & customers.

1.Influencers – A bigger audience, means more exposure for your page. Featuring on an influencers page is a great way to ensure that eyes are on your page and will draw followers from their page, over to yours. Ensure the influencer is aligned with your business so that their followers will be interested in what you have to offer. Influencers can help boost your sales and followers, so if you have the budget and are prepared to invest then it’s well worth it. If you don’t have the budget, perhaps use a microinfluencer that may be cheaper, or speak to various agents who are able to help you find the best fit for your brand, that works for both your budget and audience. With influencers it can be a case of trial and error, there is no winning formula but the results are very much worth it.

2.Reels – Reels are great way to showcase what you offer and share what’s coming soon. It’s a scroll stopping way to ensure your followers engage with your posts, and will draw in potential clients and new followers. Ensure you use trending songs that are popular on the likes of Tik Tok and share a wide variety of information using high quality edits.

3.Advertising – To run a successful advert on social media, use quality pictures and videos, caption the picture or video with a call to action so that the follower is engaging with your content, choose an audience that reflects your dream client and then create a daily budget. Simple and effective is the way forward, don’t over complicate an advert with lots of pictures and information.

4.Insights– Head to your page insights, ‘content you’ve shared’ and then click ‘reach’ to ‘followers’ this will allow you to see which of your posts gained you the most in terms of followers. Replicate this content and watch the followers roll in.

5.Engagement – If you like someone’s post, comment! If you would like to see it again, save it. Starting a friendly non pressured, conversation in comments or direct messages will help you engage with new potential customers and connect you to your client base.

When you give followers value, with the content that you produce, this will not only place you as an expert in your field, which will draw in clients, but will also encourage new followers and connect you to your client base. If people can trust you to help and connect with you, they are so much more likely to invest in you and your service/product.

By following the above top tips, you’ll give your follower numbers a boost whilst attracting your dream clients and customers. Remember your social media page is your digital shop front, so when you put time and effort into making it the best it can be, you’ll reap the rewards.

About the author



Anna, 36 is the Director of social media management business Socialista Media. Over the last few years, the business has gone from strength to strength. With 1000s of client’s and a tribe of staff working for her, Anna is the ultimate social media guru. Anna offers online training and live masterclasses to businesses of all sizes, helping them meet their business goals.

Website – https://www.socialistamedia.co.uk

Instagram – @socialistauk

Email – [email protected]

