A week to go until Women in Tech Week 2025

With only seven days left, the anticipation is building for Women in Tech Week 2025.

The programme is packed with free events across the UK and online, offering everything from inspiring talks to practical workshops. This year promises to be a standout moment to connect, learn and celebrate the achievements of women in technology

Seven days may feel like a short time, but it is just enough to secure your place. Many of the in-person sessions are already close to full and once registration closes there will be no extra seats added. The virtual sessions remain open until the end, so if travelling is not an option you can still be part of the action.

What you can expect

The week has been designed to reflect the different stages of a tech career as well as the challenges and opportunities women face right now. Each day carries its own theme, from tackling barriers and inequalities, to developing new skills in AI and cybersecurity, to shining a light on allyship and visibility. Alongside panels and fireside chats, there will be workshops, networking sessions and keynotes from leaders who are shaping the future of technology.

Highlights on the calendar

There are events in London, Manchester, Leeds and beyond, with more being added. London will host a range of sessions from unpacking the Ada Lovelace Report to exploring systemic barriers in tech at the House of Commons. In Manchester, the focus will be on careers past, present and future, as well as an important discussion on inclusion and growth. Leeds will bring together experts for an honest look at skills for the age of AI. There are also LinkedIn Live sessions including personal stories from trailblazers like Jacky Wright and Lesley Sackey.

A week for everyone

Women in Tech Week stands out because it brings everyone together without barriers. The sessions are free to attend and designed to welcome people at every stage, from students and career changers to experienced leaders. With a blend of virtual and in-person events, you can take part in a way that works best for your own schedule.

Join the countdown…

With just seven days to go, this is the time to book your place. Explore the calendar, pick the sessions that inspire you and mark your diary for 13 to 17 October. Women in Tech Week 2025 is set to be a week of learning, visibility and change and the countdown has already begun.