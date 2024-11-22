ADHD: The impact of stigma in the workplace

By Lisa Timothy, External Affairs Director, Takeda UK and Ireland

Despite growing awareness of ADHD in recent years, approximately 50-75% of women remain undiagnosed in the UK. So it comes as no surprise there is still stigma associated with the condition – especially in women and non-binary people.

Historically ADHD has been considered the “naughty boy” condition. Where young boys disrupt quiet classrooms, however this is far from true. Women have gone under the radar for too long and this has resulted in a large number of them being diagnosed later in life, if at all. Women and girls tend to display more internalised symptoms such as low mood, emotional lability, or anxiety. This leads to masking or development of coping mechanisms that takes them into adult life without an understanding that their brain is wired differently to the neurotypical people around them.

A late diagnosis can present challenges at the most poignant times in life. For some that can be within the workplace. According to a new survey initiated and funded by Takeda for the Staring Back at Me campaign (n=1,115), 96% of people surveyed living with ADHD in the UK said they are reluctant to bring up their diagnosis in the workplace, 73% said this was due to fear of judgement and 49% thought it could be used against them, potentially as a barrier to promotion.

The lack of disclosure not only impedes the careers of those living with ADHD, but also the businesses who employ them. People with ADHD report a great number of traits that are beneficial to a workplace – things like spontaneity and creativity can be a real positive to a working environment.

Several solutions were also suggested within the new survey. Three quarters (75%) of women surveyed and 79% of non-binary people surveyed thought increased awareness of ADHD and symptoms is needed in the workplace to improve inclusivity for those with ADHD. They also said staff culture is key (53%) for women and 48% believe personalised career paths should be created to match the person and their specific needs.

Employers in the UK have increased their efforts to provide a supportive environment for neurodivergent women and non-binary people, but more still needs to be done. By following these insights and using available resources to improve workplace practices for neurodivergent employees, or prospective employees, it is possible for employers to help combat the stigma people with the condition feel and create a working environment where women and non-binary people feel included and supported.

The Staring Back at Me website has trusted sources from ADHD organisations for people with the condition and employers.