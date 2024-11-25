Orange the World | Reflecting on a global stand against violence

Today, 25 November, the world is painted orange. This powerful, vibrant colour isn’t just for show, it symbolises hope, a future free from violence and a world where women can live without fear.

Designated by the UN as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, this day launches the “Orange the World” initiative, part of the UNiTE to End Violence Against Women Campaign. The choice of orange isn’t random; it’s a call to action, a reminder and a beacon for change.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive and distressing human rights abuses worldwide, affecting millions each year. From intimate partner violence to human trafficking, this issue impacts every country, community, and society. This campaign isn’t just a 24-hour pledge but the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. These 16 days offer us a focused period to address this crisis, raise awareness, promote policies and support women’s resilience and recovery.

Orange your space and show support

Participating in “Orange the World” can be as simple as changing your social media backgrounds, wearing orange or finding other creative ways to display this meaningful colour. It might sound small, but these small gestures make a loud statement, showing solidarity with survivors and raising awareness. You could also delve into the comprehensive resources in the UN Women toolkit, which offers ready-to-use social media materials to help spread the message and build global momentum.

The anthem of change: “One Woman”

For those who want to connect with this movement on a deeper, more emotional level, listen to UN Women’s anthem, One Woman. This moving piece was created by Beth Blatt, a member of FAWCO and performed by 25 artists from across the globe. It’s more than a song; it’s an expression of unity and hope, a reminder of the strength found in the community, and a powerful motivator for anyone who hears it. The message is simple yet profound: when we come together, we can make a difference.

Why we need to keep listening and speaking out

Ending violence against women requires more than one day and more than one campaign. It needs ongoing dedication from each of us. It’s about building awareness, holding conversations, advocating for policies and supporting survivors. Every action, big or small, has a ripple effect, contributing to a global culture that no longer tolerates gender-based violence.

Takeaway

As we go through these 16 days, let’s each commit to creating a safer world. Whether through small gestures or larger advocacy efforts, each of us has a role to play. Wear orange, share stories, speak up and let’s work towards a world where every woman can live without fear. The journey to ending violence begins with awareness and we are all part of the solution. Listen, be moved and take action.