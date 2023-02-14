0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
14/02/2023
,

Are you a parent who wants to progress your career? Apply now for the Leaders Plus Fellowship

Home > News > Business News > Are you a parent who wants to progress your career? Apply now for the Leaders Plus Fellowship

Leaders Plus fellowship spring 2023

Too often, parents feel they must choose between an ambitious career and enjoying their young children. The multi-award-winning Leaders Plus Fellowship exists to change this.

As part of the 9-month Fellowship, you get a senior leader mentor, expert career development support, group coaching, a supportive cross-sector network of peers and practical tools to overcome work/life hurdles.

Previous Fellows have described their time on the Leaders Plus Fellowship as “life-transforming” and over half of the latest cohort have been promoted since starting the programme.

The Fellowship is accessible to parents with children aged 0-11 and the sessions can be accessed either online or in a mix of online and face-to-face delivery.

Support is available to help secure employer funding and hardship fund places are also available.

Application deadline: Tuesday 07 March 2023

APPLY NOW
Rising Star 2023 | Website Templates - 3

Upcoming Events

Apply to be an official delegate to the UN Commission on the Status of Women
14/02/2023
Group of happy office workers, team meeting, group of entrepreneurs
Seven business lessons you can learn from love
14/02/2023
Happy woman wearing hijab smiling during job interview
Four ways to boost your chances at a job interview
13/02/2023

Related Posts

tired, working mum juggling working from home and childcare
07/04/2022

Five ways to support working parents during the school holidays

,
pink hearts, Valentine's Day, love
14/02/2022

Better than roses: What your partner really wants this Valentine’s Day

,
Leaders Plus Fellowship HEADER - APPLY NOW SQUAR
10/01/2022

Applications now open for The Leaders Plus Fellowship for leaders with babies & children

,
13/12/2021

How to juggle work & school holidays while staying sane

, ,