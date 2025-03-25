BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

25/03/2025
,

Are you ready to move from survivor to thriver?

Are you ready to move from survivor to thriver?

group of diverse women - survivors to thrivers

We’re launching the first-ever Pillow Community Group, and we’re inviting 50 incredible women to be part of this exclusive trial.

If you’re a domestic abuse survivor navigating your post-crisis journey, this is for you. We are building something big, something powerful, and something truly needed—a safe haven for women navigating their post-crisis journey.  Whether you have just begun your journey into the world after leaving or you haven’t processed a past relationship a long time ago.  Pillow is here to power you to create the life you deserve. We are here to help you not just survive abuse but thrive beyond it, all whilst meeting amazing, inspiring women who just get it!

By joining, you’ll:

  • Shape a Supportive Community – Your experiences will help create a space that truly meets the needs of women like you.
  • Connect with Like-Minded Women – Build friendships and find support from those who understand your journey.
  • Make a Real Impact – Your feedback will directly shape Pillow and the resources we provide.
  • Access Exclusive Support & Resources – Gain access to events, discounts, workshops, and expert-led legal & finance clinics.

If this sounds like something for you (or someone you know), register your interest here.

Let’s build something powerful – together.

OTW - Book your ticket image

