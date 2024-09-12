Mindfulness for everyone | It’s easier than you think

Getting started with mindfulness can seem a bit daunting, especially if you’re sceptical about it.

You might picture people sitting cross-legged in silence, trying to clear their minds of all thoughts. It can sound impossible and let’s face it, a bit intimidating. But the truth is, mindfulness isn’t as difficult as it seems. It’s something you might already do without realising.

At its core, mindfulness is simply about being present. It’s the practice of paying attention to the here and now, without letting your mind wander off to what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow. No fancy equipment or special skills are required. And you don’t have to sit in any particular position unless you want to.

Mindfulness has gained popularity because it works. Research shows it can reduce stress, improve focus and even boost mental health. But here’s the thing, there’s no need to jump into an hour-long meditation session right away. You can start small. Let’s walk through how you can bring mindfulness into your life step-by-step.

Step 1: Start with your breath

Your breath is always with you, making it the perfect anchor for mindfulness. Take a moment right now to focus on it. Notice how the air feels as it moves in and out of your lungs. You don’t have to change the way you’re breathing, just observe. If your mind starts to wander, gently bring it back to your breath.

Try this for just one minute a day to start. Once you’re comfortable, you can gradually increase the time.

Step 2: Tune into your senses

Mindfulness is about being present and your senses are key to doing that. Whether you’re eating, walking or simply sitting, try to notice the world around you. What can you see, hear, or smell? What does your body feel like against the chair or the ground?

By focusing on your senses, you bring your attention away from the racing thoughts in your head and into the present moment.

Step 3: Watch your thoughts (But don’t judge them)

One common misconception about mindfulness is that it’s about emptying your mind. But that’s not quite true. The goal isn’t to stop thinking; it’s to observe your thoughts without getting caught up in them.

When you practise mindfulness, you’ll likely notice your mind jumping from one thought to another. That’s perfectly normal! Rather than trying to push those thoughts away, simply notice them. Acknowledge that they’re there, but don’t judge or react to them. Let them come and go, like clouds passing through the sky.

Step 4: Practice anywhere, anytime

Mindfulness doesn’t have to be a formal practice. You don’t need to set aside a specific time of day (though that can help). Instead, try to bring mindfulness into your everyday activities. When you’re drinking your morning cup of tea or coffee, take a moment to savour the warmth of the mug in your hands. When you’re walking, notice how your feet feel against the ground.

By incorporating mindfulness into your routine, you’ll start to feel more present and less overwhelmed by distractions or stress.

Step 5: Be kind to yourself

Finally, be patient. Like any new skill, mindfulness takes practice. Some days will be easier than others, and that’s OK. If you find your mind wandering, be kind to yourself. Simply bring your attention back to the present moment, without judgement.

Takeaway

The beauty of mindfulness is that it’s accessible to everyone. You don’t need to spend hours meditating or be an expert in mindfulness to benefit from it. By starting small and gradually building your practice, you can bring a sense of calm and clarity into your life.

Mindfulness is about being present, not perfect. You might not always get it right, and that’s completely fine. Over time, you’ll likely find that you’re more focused, less stressed, and better able to handle life’s ups and downs. So, why not give it a go?