Breast Cancer Awareness Month | The importance of checking

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s an important time to highlight something that affects so many lives.

We’ve all heard it before early detection saves lives. But what does that mean? Catching breast cancer early gives you more options. It can lead to less aggressive treatments, better outcomes, and a better chance of survival. That’s why self-examinations, mammograms, and staying in tune with your body are crucial.

It’s easy to put off. We’re all busy with our daily lives, but making this a priority could mean everything.

How to perform a breast self-examination

You don’t need to be a doctor to check your own breasts. You just need to get familiar with what’s normal for you. You’ll want to perform a self-exam once a month. The best time to do this is a few days after your period when your breasts are least likely to be swollen or tender.

Look in the mirror. Stand with your hands on your hips and observe your breasts. Look for any changes in size, shape or symmetry. Pay attention to any dimpling, puckering or bulging of the skin.

Raise your arms. Raise your arms above your head and look for the same changes. Check if your breasts look different or if the nipple is in a different position.

Check for discharge. While you’re looking in the mirror, see if there is any fluid coming from your nipples, which could be clear, milky or even bloody.

Feel your breasts. Lie down with one arm behind your head. Use the opposite hand to feel your breast in a circular motion. Start from the outer edge and work towards the nipple. Press lightly at first, then a little harder, feeling for any lumps, thickening, or unusual masses. Repeat this on both sides.

Check while standing. Some people find it easier to do this step in the shower. Feel each breast again using the same circular motion.

It’s important to note that not every lump or change is cancerous. Breasts naturally change over time, especially with hormonal fluctuations, but if you notice something different or unusual, it’s always better to get it checked.

Know the symptoms beyond lumps

While lumps are the most common sign, they aren’t the only symptom of breast cancer. Other warning signs include:

A change in breast size or shape.

Swelling in part of the breast or underarm.

Irritation or dimpling of the skin, often described as an “orange peel” texture.

Redness or flaky skin on the breast or nipple.

Pain in the breast or nipple area.

Nipple retraction, where the nipple turns inward.

If you experience any of these symptoms, speak with your doctor straight away.

When to get screened

Mammograms are an excellent tool for detecting breast cancer early. Women over the age of 50 are encouraged to have a mammogram every three years through the NHS Breast Screening Programme. However, if you have a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors, you may need to start earlier or be screened more frequently.

Screening can feel intimidating, but the peace of mind it brings is invaluable. A mammogram can detect tumours that are too small to feel, often before any symptoms appear.

Takeaway

Breast cancer is something we need to talk about, and action is what makes the difference. The earlier you detect any changes, the more choices you have. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, take the time to learn how to check your breasts, schedule a screening if needed, and encourage those around you to do the same.

We can’t control everything, but being proactive about your health is one step in the right direction. Don’t put it off. You could save your life or someone else’s by having this knowledge at your fingertips.

Further support can be found below.

Breast Cancer Now | Breast Cancer UK | Cancer Research UK | Against Breast Cancer UK