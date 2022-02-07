BuildTheFuture this National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices across the UK, to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Apprenticeships can help individuals to develop valuable skills, increase their employability and gain higher earning potential, as well as enabling businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills – encapsulated by this year’s theme: #BuildTheFuture.

In light of the week, WeAreTheCity spoke to a range of industry experts to understand the duplicitous advantages of apprenticeships, and how employers can best reap the benefits.

Demand for skills

The digital skills gap carries significant implications for almost every sector, but especially tech. A recent Skillsoft report found that 76 percent of IT decision makers worldwide are facing critical skills gaps in their departments – a 145 percent increase since 2016.

“With the ongoing ‘Great Resignation’ and the rate of technology change outpacing organisations’ existing skills development programs, organisations must cast their net wider to ensure there isn’t a dearth of talent they need in order to grow,” explains Agata Nowakowska, AVP EMEA at Skillsoft.

“In the technology industry, a formal ‘technical background’ has long been viewed as a minimum requirement to get on the career ladder. However, In some forward-thinking companies, there is a higher level of value now being placed on soft skills, such as creativity, persuasion and collaboration. More organisations are also recognising that employees can build specialist technical skills via alternative routes from attending university such as apprenticeships or on the job training.”

“Offering incentives for new apprentice hires opens up the candidate pool to allow companies, especially smaller companies, to take advantage of talent that may have previously been overlooked due to a lack of experience,” agrees Jennifer Locklear, Chief People Officer at ConnectWise.

“Experienced leaders are critical to business continuity and continued success. With apprenticeship schemes, small and mid-sized companies can invest in building leaders from the ground up, instead of relying on a candidate pool that may have previously been cost prohibitive.”

Bridging the gap

Apprenticeships are not just an opportunity to build and grow leaders. “The development of digital skills means that companies can learn key skills to automate manual processes, understand the software available to streamline their businesses, and shift their focus to increased profitability,” Locklear adds.

“From an employee standpoint, showing them the roadmap for their job security and continued growth will change their focus from the uncertainty of the last year to productivity and career advancement.”

Nowakowska furthers, “with demand for digital-native talent at a premium, and the very nature of job roles evolving fast, apprenticeships can help bridge the gap – both for the skills needed within the organisation today, and looking ahead to the future. Mutually beneficial, employees can perfect their core craft and branch out to learn new skills – building a strong growth foundation for the wider organisation.”